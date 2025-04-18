Dustin Poirier's latest training footage in gym ahead of potential retirement fight sends fans into a frenzy: "He is coming back for Paddy"

Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his retirement fight in the UFC. Recently, he dropped new training footage that caught the attention of fight fans, sparking a variety of reactions online.

Poirier's retirement fight is set, but yet to be announced. Rumors are swirling that he could fight Max Holloway in his final outing, which will likely be underway in his home state of Louisiana later this year.

In the video posted on his Instagram handle, 'The Diamond' begins with various skipping rope exercises. Following that, the UFC lightweight veteran showcased his striking prowess with glimpses of his pad-work with his trainer. Finally, he concludes the video by landing powerful punches on the heavy bag.

Check out the post below: (via @ChampRDS on X)

Many fight fans and netizens reacted to Poirier's latest training video. One user notably expressed confidence in a potential clash between the American and Paddy Pimblett:

"He is coming back for Paddy [Pimblett]"

Others commented:

"The diamond making a statement for retirement fight🔥"

"Legend looking good!"

"The diamond looks shiny 💪🏻"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' response to Dustin Poirier's new training footage. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Dustin Poirier lauds Paddy Pimblett for dominating Michael Chandler at UFC 314

A few weeks ago, Dustin Poirier dismissed the idea of a potential retirement fight against Paddy Pimblett, stating he would only consider matchups with fellow legends for his swansong.

Following the Scouser's recent victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, Poirier showered praise on Pimblett. In an interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, 'The Diamond' referred to 'The Baddy' as the "real deal," saying:

"Who would’ve have had that on their bingo card that Paddy [Pimblett] is going to take down [Michael] Chandler to the mat like that and get on top of him and dominate him like that. Paddy’s the real deal... The guy was a prospect, now he's a contender. You have to take him for real now. His next fight, not as if Chandler wasn't a big fight, but his next fight has to be a really big one.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (2:55):

