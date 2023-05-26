Dustin Poirier's prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul will surprise fans

Dustin Poirier is eager to attend the boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul in August, following comments he made during a recent interview.

'The Diamond' appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani several days ago, where the former interm title holder shared his prediction for Diaz vs. Paul.

Fans may have expected Dustin Poirier to side with his colleague, as many pro MMA fighters have done, but 'The Diamond' instead picked Paul as the winner. Poirier believes that whilst Nate Diaz's boxing may have been effective in MMA, the sweet science is 'a completely different thing'.

During a recent interview, Dustin Poirier said this:

"Man, you know, Jake's younger, bigger, faster. It's not an easy fight. Just cause Nate is a grizzled veteran with a lot of experience, and Jake is a new guy who is on YouTube. [Jake Paul] has the money and the amenities to surround himself with the best people and dedicate himself to fighting. He's younger and more explosive. Diaz's boxing is good for MMA, [but] it's a completely different thing..."

When Poirier was asked if he was leaning towards Jake Paul, he said this:

"Yeah..."

Nate Diaz parted ways with the UFC following a submission victory over fellow legend Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 last year.

The Stockton native has not ruled out a return to MMA, but is eager to try his hand at other combat sports where he may have the chance to earn more money.

Dustin Poirier shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has victories over both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. 'The Diamond' recently shared his prediction for the probable bout between McGregor and Chandler later this year.

McGregor and Chandler were announced as the two coaches of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs on May 30. The pair are set to do battle following the show's finale in August, but an official date is yet to be confirmed.

McGregor has not competed since July 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman was removed from the USADA drug testing pool following the injury, and needs to re-enter the pool for six months before being cleared to fight.

McGregor recently announced that he had done so.

Poirier shared his prediction for McGregor vs. Chandler during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. He said this:

"I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and rhythm, you know with the injury he had and this long of a lay-off, and we're not getting any younger. But if he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler"

