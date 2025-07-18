Dustin Poirier’s retirement set to “hurt” the UFC, claims coach: “A lot of the money is made” 

Dustin Poirier is set to make one final walk to the octagon as he faces Max Holloway at UFC 318, and 'The Diamond's' coach believes the organization will be worse off without him.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view, American Top Team's head coach Mike Brown claimed that his star pupil is among the biggest draws for the UFC, and his retirement is going to "hurt" the company:

“I think it’s going to hurt the company. I think he is one of the biggest stars in sport, without a doubt. I don’t know all the metrics, but he is up there. He has got to be in the top two or three biggest draws, biggest stars when you’re talking about American pay-per-view. I think that’s where a lot of the money is made.”

Brown, however, recognizes that UFC financial setbacks following Poirier's retirement will be short-term, as new stars will take his place:

"So, I don’t think financially it’s going to be that hard for the company. That’s the cycle, right? He will leave, and a new star will grow and fill that void. That’s the fight business.”

Check out Dustin Poirier's coach's comments below (14:00):

Poirier's fights have been quite lucrative for the UFC. His second and third meetings with Conor McGregor were blockbusters, ranking as the fifth and second top-selling pay-per-views in the history of the promotion.

As he heads into his swansong, Poirier is a slight -102 underdog, with Holloway as a -118 favorite.

Dustin Poirier's coach talks potential guillotine finish at UFC 319

At this point, fans are well aware of Dustin Poirier's arguably unhealthy obsession with guillotine chokes. While 'The Diamond' has never pulled off a guillotine finish in his career, he is notorious for attempting it and sacrificing dominant positions.

Check out Dustin Poirier talk about his obsession with guillotine chokes below:

Poirier has been quite transparent about the fact that his team is often furious at him for this tendency; however, that has never stopped him from going for it. This time, however, it seems like Mike Brown will be a bit more tolerant if his pupil tries it again.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri ahead of UFC 318, he said:

"I would love for him to get it [a guillotine win]. That would be unbelievable. The thing is, I don't think in this fight, I don't think it's on the cards... I mean, typically that takes a guy shooting on him. I don't see Max taking a shot. I don't see any gilly attempts in this one, unfortunately."

