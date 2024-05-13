Coach discloses Dustin Poirier's response to "no more guillotines" at UFC 299 that cameras did not catch

Dustin Poirier's coach has suggested that the UFC 299 cameras and microphones only partly caught their conversation between rounds, wherein he was advising his pupil to refrain from pursuing the guillotine choke. After a tough first round, America's Poirier rallied and defeated France's Benoit Saint Denis via second-round KO in their lightweight bout at UFC 299 (March 2024).

The UFC's production team notably captured and aired footage of Poirier's head coach, former UFC fighter Mike Brown, issuing multiple warnings to abandon the guillotine attempts. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Brown has now suggested that the cameras soon shifted to the other corner and that most of the footage of their conversation probably wasn't captured.

He stated:

"They actually didn't play it in between the rounds, after the first round, I said, 'No more guillotines,' and then they switched to the other corner ... But right after I said that, Dustin said, 'No, but I can hit it! I can hit it!' I just replied, 'You crazy bast**d.'"

Brown added:

"I literally said that and then he went and jumped another one. They didn't play that part, but there was more words said after I said don't jump the guillotine."

The ATT (American Top Team) coach implied that Dustin Poirier has choked several fighters out with the guillotine at the gym but has yet to secure a guillotine finish in his professional MMA bouts. Mike Brown further highlighted that 'The Diamond' elicited an even greater reaction from him, and made him and their team nervous, against Dan Hooker in June 2020.

Poirier defeated Hooker via unanimous decision in that closely-contested showdown. Brown insinuated that his student repeatedly went for the guillotine and got into disadvantageous positions. However, he acknowledged that 'The Diamond' scrambled well and inflicted damage in the striking realm.

Moreover, Brown seemingly admitted that the Louisiana native could secure a guillotine submission stoppage in his next fight. Dustin Poirier is scheduled to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the title at UFC 302 on June 1, 2024.

Islam Makhachev addressed the guillotine threat posed by Dustin Poirier heading into UFC 302

Speaking to TMZ Sports earlier this year, Islam Makhachev gave props to Dustin Poirier -- lauding his experience and skills. Regardless, Islam Makhachev opined that 'The Diamond's' wrestling and overall grappling were the latter's weaknesses.

Incidentally, Poirier fought Makhachev's friend and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the lightweight title in 2019. He almost won with a guillotine choke but was ultimately submitted by Nurmagomedov via a rear-naked choke.

That, in addition to Poirier's guillotine choke jokes and love for submissions, has led many to speculate that it'd be ironic if he were to defeat Nurmagomedov's friend Makhachev with the guillotine. Makhachev explained that he isn't underestimating 'The Diamond' but believes he'll out-grapple and submit him.

The Dagestani fighter said:

"I defend my neck, I'm ready for your guillotine. That's why it's not happening in our fight, but I will be ready."

