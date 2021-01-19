Dustin Poirier's style is tailor-made to get knocked out by Conor - McGregor's sparring partner Dylan Moran

Conor McGregor's sparring partner, Dylan Moran, has claimed that Dustin Poirier possesses a style that will see him getting knocked out by the Irishman. Moran thinks that McGregor is a "new man" and appears to be in the best form of his career.

Moran, 26, has been sparring with The Notorious One ahead of the latter's fight against Poirier at UFC 257. He is a professional boxer and boasts a 15-1 record.

In a recent interaction with RT Sport, Moran stated that McGregor would knock out Poirier in the first round of their fight.

"I will be putting my money on the first round... I am that type of guy like when I finish sparring Conor (McGregor), I've been studying Dustin (Poirier) myself, and I really read into things and I just think that Dustin is handmade for Conor's best shot... I wouldn't be surprised at all if it's over in the first round," said Moran.

🤔 What is it like to spar Conor McGregor?



Dylan Moran gives us all the insight from the McGregor camp ahead of #UFC257 🇮🇪@pro_dylanmoran @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/KvgYGz6r9x — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) January 19, 2021

McGregor and Poirier are set to collide on January 23 at the UFC's first first pay-per-view event of the year. The two lightweights last competed against each other in 2014, where The Notorious emerged victorious with a first-round TKO win.

Dylan Moran on his chemistry with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor had recently heaped praise on Dylan Moran. He referred to the 26-year-old as a "phenomenally exciting Irish talent." Speaking further on his relationship with McGregor, Moran revealed that he enjoys his sparring sessions with The Notorious One.

"Being around Conor is just amazing. The sparring was the best sparring I've ever had. I was just really enjoying this. When two fighters just gel, it was just good pace, the shots were good, the flow was good, the energy around the whole sparring was amazing. I was really enjoying it, and Conor is firing on all cylinders. The guy is special," said Moran.

Very tough! I got a nice a shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed. The rounds were super close tho. Razor! Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with.

A phenomenally exciting Irish talent! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2021

Dylan Moran was in the news lately after being called out by YouTuber Jake Paul, who has been lobbying for a boxing match against McGregor. Paul claimed that he is a better boxer than Moran and that McGregor is afraid of boxing him.