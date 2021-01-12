Jake Paul revives Conor McGregor pursuit by dragging his sparring partner into feud

Jake Paul refreshed his call-out to UFC star Conor McGregor with a provocation directed to Dylan Moran, a McGregor sparring partner.

The 23-year-old YouTuber made a series of posts to his Instagram stories feature in which he reinforces the standing $50 million offer to McGregor and questions the Irishman boxing skills.

Jake Paul examines a tweet where McGregor answered a fan about his sparring sessions. In the message, 'The Notorious' praises one of his sparring partners, Moran, saying he is a "phenomenally exciting Irish talent." According to McGregor, Moran connected a shot that made the former UFC double-champion bleed.

With this information, Jake Paul decided to research to figure out who McGregor is talking about and judge for himself if Moran really can be considered an "excellent boxer."

"Conor McGregor has a fight coming up against Dustin Poirier - the guy who he already beat in one round - Conor is taking easy fights. But he has been sparring in Ireland, and someone tweeted asking him about his recent sparring sessions, and this is what Conor tweeted:"

Very tough! I got a nice a shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed. The rounds were super close tho. Razor! Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with.

A phenomenally exciting Irish talent! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2021

"Damn, okay. So, Conor has been boxing going against some 'phenomenal,' exciting Irish talent. Damn, this kid must be really good, you know? Because Conor is a 'good boxer,' right? And then we look this kid up. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the 'big bad, exciting Irish talent,' Dylan Moran. The kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against, take a look:"

"So, that's the guy. That's the guy that is making Conor bleed and giving him 'close rounds,' who is a 'phenomenal, exciting Irish talent.' There's a $50 million offer on the table. I think [that] at this point, Conor is just scared to lose because he knows I'm a better boxer than that f*cker."

Advertisement

From Moran's 16 professional boxing fights, the defeat to Dennis Okoth - the one which Jake Paul is referring to - is the only setback on his record. The loss happened in 2019, in round three out of eight. Moran's remaining 15 fights are all victories, from which six came via knockout.

Jake Paul has still not answered Ben Askren

Ben Askren accuses Jake Paul of being a 'coward'

Advertisement

Jake Paul has issued numerous call-outs to various MMA fighters. The former UFC welterweight Ben Askren was one among them, and, different than the rest, Askren was the only one who accepted the challenge.

But the YouTuber seems to regret his decision to call Askren for a fight since he has failed to provide an answer. According to Askren, Jake Paul sent him some texts, followed by phone calls, and finally, a real offer for a boxing bout, which the retired mixed martial artist has publicly accepted.

Askren has come forward calling Jake Paul a 'coward' for hiding and ignoring his messages. The former UFC welterweight also said that he accepted the fight because it would be 'easy money.'