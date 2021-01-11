Conor McGregor's sparring partner reveals Irishman's real reaction to Jake Paul call out

Dylan Moran, who has been brought in as Conor McGregor’s sparring partner ahead of his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, has revealed The Notorious One's reaction to Jake Paul’s disrespectful callout video.

Dylan Moran is an up-and-coming boxer from Waterford, Ireland, with a professional record of 15 wins and one loss. He was brought into Conor McGregor’s camp, keeping in mind Dustin Poirier’s great boxing skills.

Speaking on the Energized Show podcast, Moran said that Conor McGregor completely ignored the YouTuber's antics, and his name was never brought up at McGregor’s camp.

“I have seen the video and personally I find it very disrespectful, if he or Logan shows up I will sleep those boys. They need to be taught some manners,” Moran further added.

Watch the full video below:

Jake Paul has been involved in a heated rivalry with Conor McGregor’s camp since late November. Paul faced former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV. He won the fight via a brutal KO in the second round and then called out Conor McGregor and his teammates for boxing fights.

Could we see Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor in 2021?

“‘A phenomenally exciting Irish talent’ – Conor McGregor heaps praise on Dylan Moran after bloody spar: Conor McGregor hailed Dylan Moran as phenomenally exciting and one of the best boxers he has sparred. ‘The Notorious’… https://t.co/OWMxwOWw3a https://t.co/Sa1QDWOnr6 #BOXING pic.twitter.com/6UYvJYVSVL — The Pugilist 🥊 (@ThePugilistMag) January 10, 2021

Conor McGregor is currently completely focused on his fight against Dustin Poirier. The two had initially faced each other in 2014 at UFC 178, where McGregor won the fight within the first two minutes of the first round. However, the first bout between the two was at featherweight. Conor eventually went on to win the featherweight and the lightweight strap in UFC.

Advertisement

However, he was stripped of both titles eventually due to inactivity and then lost his shot to regain the gold in a lopsided affair against Khabib Nurmagomedov. He would be looking to capture the gold once again now that the Dagestani champion has retired.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, has been honing his boxing skills and calling out various UFC fighters for a boxing match, including Conor’s BJJ coach Dillon Danis and Ben Askren.

Despite McGregor's lack of interest in fighting him, Jake Paul has not given up hope and has reiterated that fighting him will earn The Notorious One a fat paycheck.