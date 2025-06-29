Dustin Poirier's swansong faces unexpected setback as UFC 318 line-up fails to impress MMA fans: "LOL horrendous"

Dustin Poirier's final fight of his career will be a full-circle moment as he takes on Max Holloway for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 318. The pair will clash in Poirier's home-state of Louisiana on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center. Whilst the pay-per-view headliner has been praised by fans, the remainder of the main card has fallen flat with those same supporters.

The full main card for the event was released on June 28, and the co-main event will see a clash between featherweight veteran Dan Ige and promotional newcomer Patricio Pitbull. Before that, touted prospect Ateba Gautier will face Robert Valentin in the feature bout of the main card.

The first fight of the card sees another UFC veteran, Michael Johnson, taking on surging contender Daniel Zellhuber. After the lightweight clash, former title contender Paulo Costa and sharp-shooter Roman Kapylov will go to war in a middleweight clash.

Popular MMA online figure, MMA Guru, took to X following the release of the UFC 318 main card. He slammed the matchmaking, writing this

"Yeah this has got to be a joke right @danawhite"

Check out his reaction to the Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway main card below:

Fans were quick to follow MMA Guru in expressing their dissatisfaction for the line-up, with @TennisAndUFC writing:

"LOL horrendous"

Another fan claimed that UFC CEO Dana White has stopped caring about the quality of cards, as they wrote:

"Doesn't seem like the powers that be even care about our beloved sport anymore."

Other fans wrote:

"How do they not at least have one other good matchup besides Poirier vesus Holloway?"

"That's an abomination of a card, my god"

"Worst card of the year"

With Dustin Poirier having faced Max Holloway in the Hawaiian's UFC debut in 2012, it is more than fitting that 'Blessed' will be the final fight of Poirier's career.

