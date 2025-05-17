Belal Muhammad vs Islam Makhachev? Dustin Poirier’s teammate shares interesting take

Having vacated his lightweight title, Islam Makhachev will now move to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena, who defeated Belal Muhammad to become the new champion at UFC 315.

Makhachev's desire to hold two UFC titles has been known for several years. But his friendship with Muhammad, as well as them being part-time teammates, led the Dagestani to hold off his welterweight move until his friend lost the title.

However, a teammate of Makhachev's former opponent, Dustin Poirier, has shared an unexpected preview of how a clash between 'Remember the Name' and Makhachev would unfold.

Grant Dawson, who trains alongside Poirier, broke down a potential welterweight clash between the duo during a recent interview with Inside Fighting.

He made note of Makhachev's difficulty with landing successful takedowns against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and said:

"I don't think [Makhachev] beats Belal. A lot of people don't like Belal... You have to admit though, he's a damn good fighter. He's got crazy good cardio, and alot of people don't know this, he's got a 80 or 90 percent takedown defense ratio. He has got very, very good takedown defense. We saw Islam struggle with a 145er that had really good takedown defense. I just can't imagine [Makhachev] going up, adding another 15 pounds to an opponent and looking better. I don't think a move up for Islam is a good idea."

Check out Grant Dawson's comments below (12:50):

Islam Makhachev sends Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad messages after UFC 315

UFC 315 saw Australia secure a second UFC champion, as Jack Della Maddalena joined Alexander Volkanovski, who currently holds the featherweight title. Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad via decision in the main event of the card to become the new king of the division.

Following the win, Islam Makhachev confirmed his move to welterweight to challenge the new champion. He took to X to share words with both Muhammad and Della Maddalena.

The Dagestani shared this with Muhammad:

"Today [you] were fighting for something bigger than the UFC title, he's fighting for all generations of people. Win or lose, [it] don't define his legacy."

He sent the following message to Della Maddalena:

"You are not Volk, I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean."

Check out Islam Makhachev's posts below:

