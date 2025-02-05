Dustin Poirier's training partner shares one-word reaction to news of fight against Brian Ortega reportedly in the works

Dustin Poirier's training partner has reacted to news of a fight against Brian Ortega, which is reportedly in the works.

Ortega last squared off against Diego Lopes at UFC 306 and lost the three-rounder via unanimous decision. 'T-City' has lost three of his last four fights and is currently the No.6-ranked featherweight.

Gladiator MMA on X recently shared that the promotion plans to organize a bout between No.8-ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot and Ortega. The caption of the post read:

"🚨FIGHT NEWS🚨 Mateusz Gamrot vs Brian Ortega in the works, with location and date still to be determined! 👊🏼💥 #MMA (Per @HButlerMMA )"

The post caught the attention of Poirier's training partner Gamrot, who labeled the fight as:

"Easy"

Check out the original post and Dustin Poirier's training partner Mateusz Gamrot's comment below:

For context, in the past, Ortega made his plans known to potentially move to the lightweight division. Hence, a fight against 'Gamer' could be in the plans.

Gamrot has a professional MMA record of 24-3. The Polish lightweight has won three of his last four bouts and has wins against Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev, among others.

Dana White opens up about Dustin Poirier vs Paddy Pimblett

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier last locked horns with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. The Dagestani phenom won the bout via submission in the final round of an enthralling five-rounder.

Despite the loss, Poirier’s performance was praised by Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team, fans, and pundits. While many believed it would be 'The Diamond's' final bout, he later confirmed that he would compete one more time.

There were rumors among fight fans that Paddy Pimblett might lock horns with 'The Diamond.'

Recently, during the UFC Saudi Arabia's post-fight press presser, when UFC CEO Dana White was questioned about a bout between Pimblett and Poirier, he opined:

"I don’t know. Off the top of my head right here I don’t know what we are doing with Paddy right now."

Check out Dana White's comments about Dustin Poirier vs Paddy Pimblett (4:52):

