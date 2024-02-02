Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie chimes in as MMA fighters and fans react to 'The Diamond' "jumping the gun" about UFC 299 fight

Dustin Poirier recently confirmed that he'll be fighting Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 in March after taking a U-turn on his previous comments about no longer facing the Frenchman due to contractual issues.

For context, Poirier took to social media earlier today and dropped a bombshell on fans about not fighting Saint Denis at UFC 299 due to there being no contractual agreement between him and the promotion. The MMA community was sent into a frenzy, considering Dana White had already announced the bout.

A few hours later, 'The Diamond' went back on his statements and revealed that he would be fighting the Frenchman at the March pay-per-view event. In an Instagram post, he apologized for his hasty announcement previously and wrote:

"Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn't get a hold of my manager for a few days. I just spoke with him and Hunter. Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you March 9th, Miami!!!"

With the highly anticipated contest now confirmed, many fans and fighters breathed a sigh of relief and took to the comments section to express their reactions to the drama.

The Louisiana native's wife, Jolie Poirier, jokingly wrote:

"I can't."

UFC icon and fellow Louisiana native Daniel Cormier wrote:

"Perfect."

One fan wrote:

"Some people actually wrote that Dustin was scared."

Justin Gaethje on Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299

Justin Gaethje recently shared his two cents on the Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis bout booked for the UFC 299 event in Miami in March. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Sean O-Malley and Marlon Vera.

Poirier is coming off a second-round knockout loss against Gaethje at UFC 291, where the two striking savants threw down for the BMF title. Meanwhile, 'God of War' is coming off a first-round KO win over Matt Frevola at UFC 295.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Highlight' broke down the Poirier-Saint Denis fight and said:

"I don't know how the fight's gonna go. I do believe that the Saint Denis and Poirier fight is very similar to me and Fiziev. Young guys, full of confidence, super hungry, not sleeping in silk sheets. Going against guys that have been here, proven, have made money. Fought Conor McGregor twice, it's two different athletes walking into that cage... One wise, older, and wiser, and then a young, hungry bulldog."

Catch Justin Gaethje's comments below (16:40):