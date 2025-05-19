  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Dustin Poirier's wife pens heartfelt message as 'The Diamond' gears up for one final fight camp 

Dustin Poirier's wife pens heartfelt message as 'The Diamond' gears up for one final fight camp 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 19, 2025 04:43 GMT
Jolie Poirier writes a message for Dustin Poirier ahead of retirement fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Jolie Poirier writes a message for Dustin Poirier ahead of retirement fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dustin Poirier is preparing for his retirement fight against Max Holloway, which is scheduled to be the headline bout of UFC 318 on July 19. In the lead-up to this significant match, his wife, Jolie Poirier, has shared an emotional message.

Ad

With less than two months remaining until the final fight of Dustin's career, he is getting ready for his training camp. In a post on her Instagram Story, Jolie shared a picture of 'The Diamond' with their daughter, bidding farewell to her husband. Along with the photo, she included a heartfelt message, saying:

"And the journey begins! Still doesn't feel real that you're heading out for your final training camp. We love you so so much, see you soon."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Jolie Poirier's message below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Jolie Poirier&#039;s Instagram Story.. [Screenshot courtesy: @mrsjoliepoirier on Instagram]
Jolie Poirier's Instagram Story.. [Screenshot courtesy: @mrsjoliepoirier on Instagram]

Poirier's professional MMA career began in 2009. Since then, he has delivered impressive performances that led him to the UFC. Over more than a decade in the leading MMA promotion, 'The Diamond' also held the interim UFC lightweight champion.

Ad

However, he missed three opportunities to win the UFC title when he squared off against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, and Islam Makhachev.

Daniel Cormier comments on Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier clash

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway have faced each other twice before, with Poirier winning both fights. Notably, Holloway's first UFC bout was against Poirier, and now he is set to fight 'The Diamond' again in his retirement match.

Ad

Following the announcement of this trilogy fight, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts and expressed his excitement, saying:

"It's more than just a fight. It really is the end of an era. We've been lucky to live through this era of lightweights, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson... That group of guys, they are starting to make their way out, right? We were lucky to live it."
Ad

He added:

"Time doesn't wait for anybody. So, for Dustin Poirier, he has an opportunity to do it one more time. But, Max Holloway at 155 [pounds] looked amazing. If that's the guy that shows up, it's a hard fight for everybody... This is as big a fight as you can get in your retirement fight."
Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (7:06):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications