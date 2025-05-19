Dustin Poirier's wife pens heartfelt message as 'The Diamond' gears up for one final fight camp 

Dustin Poirier is preparing for his retirement fight against Max Holloway, which is scheduled to be the headline bout of UFC 318 on July 19. In the lead-up to this significant match, his wife, Jolie Poirier, has shared an emotional message.

With less than two months remaining until the final fight of Dustin's career, he is getting ready for his training camp. In a post on her Instagram Story, Jolie shared a picture of 'The Diamond' with their daughter, bidding farewell to her husband. Along with the photo, she included a heartfelt message, saying:

"And the journey begins! Still doesn't feel real that you're heading out for your final training camp. We love you so so much, see you soon."

Check out Jolie Poirier's message below:

Jolie Poirier's Instagram Story.. [Screenshot courtesy: @mrsjoliepoirier on Instagram]

Poirier's professional MMA career began in 2009. Since then, he has delivered impressive performances that led him to the UFC. Over more than a decade in the leading MMA promotion, 'The Diamond' also held the interim UFC lightweight champion.

However, he missed three opportunities to win the UFC title when he squared off against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, and Islam Makhachev.

Daniel Cormier comments on Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier clash

Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway have faced each other twice before, with Poirier winning both fights. Notably, Holloway's first UFC bout was against Poirier, and now he is set to fight 'The Diamond' again in his retirement match.

Following the announcement of this trilogy fight, Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts and expressed his excitement, saying:

"It's more than just a fight. It really is the end of an era. We've been lucky to live through this era of lightweights, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson... That group of guys, they are starting to make their way out, right? We were lucky to live it."

He added:

"Time doesn't wait for anybody. So, for Dustin Poirier, he has an opportunity to do it one more time. But, Max Holloway at 155 [pounds] looked amazing. If that's the guy that shows up, it's a hard fight for everybody... This is as big a fight as you can get in your retirement fight."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (7:06):

