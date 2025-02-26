Dustin Poirier savagely claims he could have bitten Michael Chandler’s fingers off under different circumstances at UFC 281

Dustin Poirier has reaffirmed his dislike for Michael Chandler in a recent interview, during which he revisted his clash with 'Iron' at UFC 281 in 2022. The build-up to their bout was filled with tension, as 'The Diamond' labeled Chandler as a "fake" person due to his differing personas toward Poirier.

The fight itself was a bonafide thriller and was duely awarded the Fight of the Night award. The Louisiana native secured a third-round submission win, becoming the first man to submit Chandler in MMA.

Following the result, the former interim lightweight champion laid allegations of foul play against 'Iron'. Poirier stated that his opponent had blown blood into his eyes after breaking Chandler's nose. 'The Diamond' also claimed that the Missouri native stuck his fingers inside Poirier's mouth, a move called a fish-hook, to try and lift his head up and sink in a read-naked choke under his chin.

During the lightweight's recent appearance on the Outta Pocket Podcast, he revisted his UFC 281 clash with Chandler, claiming:

"He stuck his fingers in my mouth to lift my neck up for a rear-naked choke. He's on my back... He sticks his fingers inside my mouth, grips my mouth guard, pulls my head up to try and get his hand under my chin. Bro, I bite his fingers so hard... If I didn't have a mouth guard on my top teeth... I had a grip so good I felt my bottom teeth go into his skin. I bet you he was cut. He knows."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (45:20):

Dustin Poirier reveals timeline for his retirement fight

Dustin Poirier has competed in the UFC since 2011 and has grown into one of the sports most popular fighters.

In the eyes of many, 'The Diamond' is the greatest UFC fighter to never win an undisputed world title. But having accomplished many other incredible things in his career, Poirier appears to have accepted that his fate may not hold undisputed UFC glory.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the former interim lightweight champion shared the likely timeline for his upcoming fight, which will be the last of his illustrious career.

He said:

"July or August probably and we're working on UFC New Orleans. I'm trying to retire in my home state. The UFC hasn't been there since maybe 2015... I fought on the card [headlined by Dan Henderson vs. Tim Boetsch] as well."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (3:55):

