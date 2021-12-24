Dustin Poirier says Nate Diaz doesn't want to fight him

Dustin Poirier claims Nate Diaz isn't ready to fight him yet and is pretending to want a scrap with him.

In a tweet aimed at Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier said that he is ready for a bout against the Stockton native, however, it is in fact Diaz who is stalling the contract signings.

Answering a fan's question on Twitter, Poirier said:

"I'm down, he's not."

Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 230 in 2018. However, due to an injury, the Louisiana native had to pull out at the last minute.

He also released a statement following the pull-out.

"He [Nate Diaz] wanted it, he just couldn't come to terms with the UFC. They offered us the main event at MSG but he would only agree if it was on his terms. I was tired of playing games with the guy and that's when i decided to address a injury I had been dealing with. Now you all know #facts." Dustin Poirier wrote.

Dustin Poirier admits it would be a smart move for Nate Diaz to fight Conor McGregor and Jake Paul

As the back-and-forth between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz continues, 'The Diamond' presented some options for Diaz to consider.

Poirier suggested that Nate Diaz fighting Conor McGregor in a trilogy fight followed by a boxing match against Jake Paul would be a 'smart move'.

Dustin Poirier recently fought for the lightweight belt against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

The night proved to be a disappointment for Poirier's championship aspirations as he was submitted by the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist in the third round.

On the other hand, Nate Diaz has fought only once in 2021 and lost against Leon Edwards. Although the fight proved to be entertaining as Diaz managed to rock Edwards in the last 30 seconds of the five-round fight, Stockton's own lost the bout via unanimous decision.

The defeat signified Diaz's third loss in his last four fights. As of now, the 36-year-old has one more fight left on his current contract.

Edited by David Andrew