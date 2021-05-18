Dustin Poirier shares video clip showing the damage caused by body hooks in fights

Dustin Poirier recently shared footage of a vicious body shot and spoke about the impact it could have on the victim. The video clip shows a boxer folding in half before crashing to the canvas, immediately after absorbing a clean shot to the liver. Dustin Poirier wrote about the shot on Twitter:

"Spoke to @TeddyAtlasReal about this today. These shots will shut down your body."

Spoke to @TeddyAtlasReal about this today. These shots will shut down your body. https://t.co/TOFLjBHwtk — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 18, 2021

With his upcoming trilogy fight against Conor McGregor around the corner, one cannot help but wonder if body shots are the latest addition to Dustin Poirier's well-rounded arsenal. Although Poirier hits the body frequently, he might hone the body shot to be a game-changer like the leg kicks in his last fight against McGregor.

Poirier is no stranger to creative fight strategy. 'The Diamond' might hone the body shot to become a game-changing move in his arsenal, similar to the leg-kicks he used in his last fight.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have previously faced each other on two occasions across two different weight classes. 'The Notorious One' knocked Poirier out in the opening round of their featherweight matchup at UFC 178 in 2014. However, 'The Diamond' exacted his revenge seven years later in a lightweight main event at UFC 257. Dustin Poirier decimated Conor McGregor's lead leg and finished him with strikes at 02:32 of the second round.

Dustin Poirier has suggested a different weight class for the third fight

After facing Conor McGregor in two different divisions, Dustin Poirier recently proposed a new weight class for the trilogy fight. Suggesting that the rubber match take place at 170 lbs, Poirier wrote on Twitter:

"Lets do it at 170lbs. 3 fights 3 different weight classes."

Lets do it at 170lbs. 3 fights 3 different weight classes — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 25, 2021

In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier cited the difficulty in cutting weight as his reason for suggesting a fight at welterweight. Poirier has struggled to make weight multiple times in his career and has even speculated about moving up a weight class. Detailing his weight cut, Dustin Poirier told Ariel Helwani:

"Look at these things (massive muscles) Ariel. Does that answer the question? I was 178(lbs) today. I started like a pre-camp. The level of these fights and the level that I pushed my body to at the end of the training camp, the shape I show up in to fights now... I have to get in shape before I go to south Florida (Training camp) to get in shape."