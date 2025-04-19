Dustin Poirier tags Theo Von in hilarious post about the nostalgia of taking "hit" from water hoses

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier recently shared an Instagram story reminiscing about his childhood days, when he supposedly used to drink water out of a hose. He also tagged comedian Theo Von, who has shared similar stories on his podcast.

The 45-year-old stand-up comedian is a massive UFC fan and is often seen sitting cageside. Von is also known to share peculiar stories about his childhood on his podcast, This Past Weekend. Also hailing from Louisiana, Poirier has made several appearances on his podcast, and the duo are friends.

The comedian has previously shared an anecdote about his childhood, in which he used to feel refreshed after drinking water straight from the hose-pipe.

'The Diamond' recently snapped a photo of a water pipe, reminiscing about his childhood. He wrote:

"The thing is calling my name to take a hit and get a taste of my childhood. Ya feel me @theovon?"

Check out Dustin Poirier's Instagram story below:

Dustin Poirier's Instagram story [Screenshot courtesy: @dustinpoirier on Instagram]

Dustin Poirier recaps Michael Chandler's performance at UFC 314

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett locked horns at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, earlier this month. 'The Baddy' made light work of Chandler, finishing the American in the third round via TKO. Poirier, who had previously picked 'Iron' to beat Pimblett, served as a desk analyst for the pay-per-view.

Reviewing the fight and Chandler's performance, Poirier said:

"I think we saw him lose again tonight. Not just lose, but get rolled by a young guy. That was a beating. This didn't look like himself. He didn't look sturdy on his feet. Looked like he was slowing down, which we don't see him ever slow down. These years, catch up to you."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (7:41):

Poirier is approaching the final bout of his UFC career, with his retirement fight reportedly set for this summer. Although no official announcement has been made regarding the opponent and venue, it is rumored that the former interim champion will face Max Holloway in his home state of Louisiana in his swansong.

