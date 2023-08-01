Dustin Poirier takes sharp jab at President Joe Biden detailing the aftermath of UFC 291 loss

Dustin Poirier has taken a stinging jibe at US President Joe Biden while detailing the aftermath of his recent defeat. Poirier's latest MMA bout witnessed him lose via second-round KO (head kick) against Justin Gaethje in their BMF title fight at UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023.

'The Diamond' previously defeated Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in April 2018. The two former interim UFC lightweight champions are 1-1 in their series.

Dustin Poirier subsequently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and addressed his UFC 291 loss. The 34-year-old Louisianian suggested that he remembers Gaethje's right-hand strike and then seeing the head kick via his peripheral vision at the last moment.

The next thing he remembers is waking up on the ground, grabbing referee Herb Dean's leg. On that note, Ariel Helwani asked 'The Diamond' how he's informed about a loss in case of a knockout stoppage like the one at UFC 291.

Poirier responded by insinuating that he's experienced enough to know that waking up on the ground with the referee by his side is a sign that something's wrong. Furthermore, 'The Diamond' jibed at 80-year-old American politician Joe Biden.

Critics of the current POTUS Joe Biden often mock him for his tendency to lose his balance and fall down. Alluding to the same, Poirier explained how he's usually informed of a knockout loss in its aftermath:

"When we go to the back, my coaches and stuff like that -- We start watching, rewatching the clip of exactly how it was done... I'm here, f**king moving; then I'm on the ground. I knew something bad happened, you know? I'm not Joe Biden; don't just end up on the f**king ground."

Watch Poirier discuss the topic at 14:58 in the interview below:

Dustin Poirier on a potential trilogy fight against Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier commenced his UFC career as a featherweight. He eventually cemented his position as an elite UFC lightweight mainstay over the past several years. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the former interim UFC lightweight champion shed light upon the next move for him.

Helwani, for his part, implied that the long-awaited dream matchup between Poirier and Nate Diaz could be a viable option if Diaz returns to the UFC after his upcoming boxing match.

Furthermore, Ariel Helwani opined that Dustin Poirier could pursue a trilogy fight against Justin Gaethje next. 'The Diamond' replied, noting that he was willing to fight Gaethje next. However, he believes that 'The Highlight' is unlikely to fight him right away and would rather move on to a bigger fight.

With his next opponent yet to be determined, Poirier said:

"Yeah, but then I'll look like I'm chasing sh**. And obviously, he's moving on to bigger and better things now. He doesn't have to fight me... Of course, that [the Gaethje trilogy fight] would be my number-one pick if I can choose anybody to fight right away." [*Quotes at the 15:34-minute mark in the interview]