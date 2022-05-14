"I want to fight in Dallas" - Dustin Poirier teases UFC Texas, potentially set for July 30 return

Dustin Poirier has recently stated his willingness to compete in the octagon at UFC 277 which is set to take place on July 30. Although no official announcement has been made, the event is expected to take place in Dallas, Texas.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former interim UFC lightweight champion revealed that he is willing to make a comeback at the upcoming UFC event set for July 30.

Speaking of his possible return, 'The Diamond' wrote:

"I want to fight in Dallas."

"I want to fight in Dallas"

Dustin Poirier's most recent fight was at UFC 269, where he faced off against Charles Oliveira for the division title in December 2021. Despite a good fight, the challenger was unable to take the belt and was submitted by 'Do Bronx' at 1:03 of the third round.

A potential fight between Poirer and Nate Diaz has sparked a lot of speculation after the two shared a few words on Twitter about the same.

The Stockton native also recently hinted at a potential return to the octagon at UFC 277. With both fighters aiming to make a comeback at the same upcoming event of the promotion, it will be interesting to see if the UFC will make it happen.

Dustin Poirier lists potential opponents for UFC return

Dustin Poirier has been out of action since December of last year, when he was defeated by Charles Oliveira.

During a recent Q&A session amongst his fans on Twitter, he was asked if he was willing to face fighters like Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, or Nate Diaz.

In response, he stated unequivocally that he is willing to set up a fight with any or all of them.

'The Diamond' wrote:

"Im tryna fight all these guys"

While Poirier may be interested in fighting Michael Chandler, 'Iron' clearly does not seem intrigued by the match-up. Dismissing the potentiality of the matchup against Poirier in a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Chandler said:

“Hat’s off for what he’s done in his career and I respect the heck out of him, he makes some great hot sauce. But as of right now, I don’t really have any desire to fight him.”

Watch Michael Chandler discuss the fight with Poirier below:

