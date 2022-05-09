"July 30th 170lbs" - Nate Diaz teases summer return, Conor McGregor reacts

Nate Diaz has provided the MMA community with a potential date for his much-awaited return to the octagon. He has also seemingly hinted at the weight class in which his fight is likely to be contested.

Taking to Twitter, Diaz suggested that his comeback fight will take place on July 30. The UFC 277 event is scheduled to take place on that date. The venue and headlining matchups for the event are yet to be officially announced.

The Stockton native also alluded to him possibly competing in a welterweight (170-pound) bout. His tweet simply reads:

“July 30th 170lbs”

Diaz’s longtime rival and fellow MMA megastar Conor McGregor responded to him with a stinging jibe.

Labeling Diaz a “fat skinny tick,” McGregor tweeted:

“Are You getting smart you fat skinny tick?”

A Twitter user by the name of ‘Nathan Diaz Translater’ chimed in and jestingly ‘translated’ what Nate Diaz meant to say.

Urging McGregor to recover from his leg injury at the earliest and be prepared to face Diaz in their trilogy bout, the Twitter user wrote:

“THE TRILOGY. ITS ON. @TheNotoriousMMA strap that leg up.”

Conor McGregor replied by tagging Nate Diaz and the ‘Nathan Diaz Translater’ Twitter user in his tweets.

The Irishman indicated that he’s more than prepared for his third encounter with Diaz. He posted the following pair of tweets:

“Strapped bro. Sig sour jellies”

“40 glocks @ delilah”

Nate Diaz has been linked to a fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

Diaz and former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier have been lobbying for a welterweight bout against one another over the past several months. However, as per both Diaz and Poirier, the UFC is apparently uninterested in booking that matchup.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is recovering from the gruesome leg injury he suffered last July. While ‘Notorious’ is expected to return this year, he’s only recently begun sparring again. This is why many believe that the Irishman won’t be able to fight as early as July.

Furthermore, there’s been widespread speculation that the UFC is looking to schedule Diaz to face undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev. The Diaz-Chimaev matchup was rumored to take place at UFC 276 on July 2.

However, the UFC has announced the UFC 276 fight card, and it doesn’t feature either Diaz or Chimaev. Subsequently, Diaz’s future is still shrouded in mystery. It remains to be seen who he’s booked against in what could be his final fight.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh