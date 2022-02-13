Nate Diaz reveals he wants to retire after fighting Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz recently made a shocking revelation regarding his next fight in the UFC.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Diaz admitted he is eager to square off against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier for the last fight on his UFC contract.

The Stockton native urged UFC president Dana White to book him a fight against 'The Diamond', while hinting that it would be his retirement fight.

Speaking about his retirement plans, Diaz said:

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game. I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Watch Nate Diaz's full interview with TMZSports below:

There was widespread speculation last month of a possible Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier fight after both fighters took to Twitter to agree to a clash. However, there has been no official confirmation from UFC regarding the matchup.

Dana White admits he is interested in Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC president Dana White recently claimed he is interested in booking a fight between 'The Diamond' and Diaz.

The Stockton native posted a tweet where he urged the promotion to schedule him a fight against Poirier as soon as possible.

Dana White addressed Diaz's tweet in a recent conversation with ESPN's Brett Okamoto. White stated that the promotion has fights booked up until May 2, but assured Diaz he will get his fight.

"Yeah, of course, we're interested. This is what we do. We make fights every weekend. What happens is guys want to jump out of nowhere and say, 'I want to do this. I want to do that.' We have fights booked all the way until I want to say May 2 right now. Everything is in place, everything is done. I say this all the time. I've been saying this for 20 years. We're contracted to get guys fights three times a year. They've got to get fights. We'll get a fight."

Watch Dana White's full video with ESPN MMA below:

