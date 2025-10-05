  • home icon
  Dustin Poirier trolls Nate Diaz with spelling bee challenge after failed boxing call out: "Hardest fight of both of our careers"

Dustin Poirier trolls Nate Diaz with spelling bee challenge after failed boxing call out: "Hardest fight of both of our careers"

By Subham
Modified Oct 05, 2025 05:08 GMT
UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference - Source: Getty
Dustin Poirier (left) trolls Nate Diaz (right) with spelling bee challenge. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Dustin Poirier has trolled Nate Diaz amidst the constant online back-and-forth between the two, which started after Poirier hinted at a combat sports return against Diaz in boxing, suggesting a 12-round boxing match under the Zuffa Banner. Poirier previously posted on Instagram:

"Zuffa Boxing 12 rounds, me and Nathaniel, I'd do it. Only 1 more fight I'd take."

However, Diaz was quick to turn the potential offer down by posting on X:

"I'd beat ur a**, but ur not aloud. PS, ur checked out already."

'The Diamond' then took a dig at Diaz for the tweet above, in which he misspelled allowed as aloud. Correcting Diaz, Poirier tweeted:

"Dog I have a 8th grade education.. allowed*"

The Louisiana native did not stop there. He mocked Diaz further by stating that a "spelling bee competition" against Diaz would be the hardest fight of both their careers:

"Maybe a spelling bee competition vs. Nathaniel would be the hardest fight of both of our careers"

In response, Diaz was quick to fire back:

"You had your chance. You punked out. Get some sleep, ya old retired pu**y."
Check out Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz's back-and-forth below:

Diaz and 'The Diamond' were locked in to battle at UFC 230 in 2018, until a hip injury forced Poirier to withdraw, after which the bout was not rescheduled.

Poirier retired from MMA earlier this year after losing to Max Holloway by decision at UFC 318.

Meanwhile, Diaz's last UFC fight was in 2022 against Tony Ferguson. Diaz has hinted at a UFC return several times, wanting to complete his trilogy with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, who is also gearing up for a UFC comeback in 2026.

A boxing bout could definitely pique fan attention, given the back-and-forth and the brewing of the old, unresolved beef between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz.

