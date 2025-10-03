"Ur not aloud" - Nate Diaz shoots down Dustin Poirier's Zuffa boxing call out

Dustin Poirier seems to be itching for a combat sports return against Nate Diaz in boxing. The Stockton native, however, is not convinced that 'The Diamond' is worth the trouble.

Ad

At UFC 318, the world's premier MMA promotion took to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, in what would be hometown boy Poirier's MMA swansong. The former interim lightweight champion dropped a unanimous decision to Max Holloway and called it a career.

Now, just over two months removed from his retirement, the 36-year-old appears open to the possibility of one more last dance. In a post on X earlier this week, Poirier called out former UFC star Nate Diaz.

Ad

Trending

'The Diamond', however, wants to face Diaz in a boxing match. That too under the banner of Zuffa boxing, a new boxing promotion under the TKO umbrella. Poirier's post reads:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Zuffa Boxing 12 rnds me and Nathaniel I'd do it. Only 1 more fight I'd take."

Earlier today, Diaz seemingly shot back at his fellow MMA legend, reminding him that he was retired:

"I’d beat ur a**, but ur not aloud. PS, ur checked out already."

Ad

Check out Nate Diaz's response to Dustin Poirier's boxing callout below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I’d beat ur ass but ur not aloud PS ur checked out already

Ad

Interestingly, Diaz and Poirier were scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in 2018. However, a hip injury forced 'The Diamond' out of the event. The fight was never remade.

The inaugural BMF title challenger was last seen in a majority decision win over Jorge Masvidal in their July 2024 boxing clash. During a recent appearance at Mike Perry's DBX3, Diaz revealed that he was looking forward to a busier schedule with at least three fights a year.

Ad

When Dustin Poirier almost fought Nate Diaz

It seems fans were almost blessed with Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 279 following Khamzat Chimaev's weight-cutting debacle, before the premier MMA promotion decided to pair Diaz with Tony Ferguson instead.

In a 2024 interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier revealed that he was ready to make 170 pounds on a day's notice to face Diaz, after 'Borz' failed to make weight. As 'The Diamond's sees it, the only reason the fight failed to materialize was Diaz himself:

"Mike Brown flew in on Thursday to Louisiana, just to come visit. We went to dinner and went to sleep. Friday morning, a bunch of missed calls and texts…my management, Hunter [Campbell], everybody from the UFC reaching out, ‘Hey, he’s not going to make weight. Can you make 170?' I’m Facetiming with the Nevada State Athletic Commission, stepping on the scale so I can show them I could make weight safely. I’m like 176, I was gonna be 170 the same day. I was gonna fly out the next day... Man, I've accepted so many fights against Nate. He can say what he wants, but the UFC knows the truth."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More