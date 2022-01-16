Dustin Poirier unsure whether he will fight at 155lbs or 170lbs on return

Dustin Poirier has not decided what weight he will fight at when he returns. 'The Diamond' recently fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 for the lightweight title. Despite getting off to a rollicking start, Poirier succumbed to the formidable ground game of the Brazilian.

Oliveira, who began gathering steam in the second round, tired Poirier out and got the job done by means of a rear-naked choke in the third round. It was Poirier's second-straight loss in a lightweight title fight, after having previously lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a similar fashion at UFC 242.

Following the defeat, talks of him making a move up to the welterweight division were rife. At one point it looked like the Lafayette native might throwdown against Nate Diaz at welterweight. However, it now appears the pair might not be squaring off anytime soon.

Based on his recent tweet, it looks like the 32-year-old is still undecided on the weight class he will be fighting at next. Dustin Poirier recently took time to answer several fan questions on Twitter. When asked if he would be fighting at 155 or 170, he replied:

"We'll see."

It is worth noting that Poirier has one of the highest walk-around weights amongst fighters in the lightweight division. He normally walks around at somewhere between 180 and 190lbs.

Dustin Poirier is currently ranked number two in the lightweight division

Dustin Poirier is still very much in the lightweight title picture. The loss to Charles Oliveira has seen him drop just one spot in the LW rankings with the previously No.2-ranked Justin Gaethje taking his spot at the top.

Currently ranked number 2, Poirier is still just a win or two away from getting a shot at the title once again. The only cause for concern would be the way the fighters are stacked in the division. Top-ranked fighters like Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev are closer to the title picture than they have ever been.

Given that the division will not wait for him, Poirier will soon have to decide on his next step.

