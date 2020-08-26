If UFC president Dana White is to be believed, fight fans are in for a heck of a treat this October.

The UFC president said that a fight between top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier to determine the next challenger for the UFC lightweight title might take place at UFC 254, in the co-main event of the card which is headlined by a massive title-unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Dana White recently revealed that the UFC matchmakers were trying to put together an explosive lightweight clash between Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier. With so many UFC events lined up for the upcoming weeks, the date of the fight was the subject of massive speculation among fans.

However, it seems like the fans won't be able to watch a full five-round thriller because according to White, Tony Ferguson will fight Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 254 and not in a separate card headliner. the type of big fight that deserves five rounds but considering the upcoming schedule that may not be possible.

Even though it will be a three round fight, having a Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier matchup as back up for a cracking main event for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje is bound to make UFC 254 one of the promotion's highest selling pay-per-views.

Speaking to the media following this week’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, White said that the UFC plans on adding Ferguson vs. Poirier to UFC 254.

“Probably,” said White when asked if Ferguson vs. Poirier would go down at UFC 254. The UFC has not officially confirmed the fight yet but since the president himself has confirmed that a matchup between Ferguson and Poirier is being booked for October, it is only a matter of time before we have an official announcement.

UFC 254 already features a blockbuster line-up of fights including Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje, Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez, Robert Whittaker vs. Jarred Cannonier, and Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos apart from Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier.