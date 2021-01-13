Dylan Moran's manager warns Jake Paul "can't get away with" belittling legitimate fighters

Dylan Moran's manager, Conor Slater, wants Jake Paul to "step up" and fight the Irish boxer. Jake Paul has ridiculed Moran on social media in another call-out directed at UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul posted a sequence of videos to his Instagram mocking McGregor for bleeding from a sparring session with the "Irish boxing phenomenon." The YouTuber showed a clip of Moran's only defeat trying to belittling him.

Talking to IrishBoxing.com, Slater repeated the lines that many others of the fighting world have already voiced: Jake Paul is disrespecting the sport of boxing. The manager believes that Moran would have no problem in defeating the YouTuber.

"I just feel he can't get away with that. I don't think we should let him get away with that, particularly in the case of Dylan. Every boxer deserves respect for getting in the ring, and boxing should never lose sight of that or allow a YouTuber to try and make us lose sight of that," Slater described to Irish Boxing. "Dylan has fought back from that defeat and some other hard times of late to put himself in a great position going into 2021. I have seen close hand the effort, dedication, and determination that took, and I can't stand for a YouTuber trying to slag him off. He is disrespecting Dylan and the sport of boxing."

According to Slater, Jake Paul now should enter the ring with Moran. The manager believes that Jake Paul would not stand a chance against the Irish "Real Deal".

"If he [Jake Paul] wants to comment, let him see what it's like to fight Dylan. He needs to step up and fight Dylan Moran. I promise you Dylan makes a mockery of him and knocks him out," said Slater. "I hope fans get behind Dylan now. I hope they don't allow a Youtuber to mock a 16-1 credible fighter."

Jake Paul is feuding with Dillon Danis, another sparring partner of Conor McGregor

Dillon Danis threatens Jake Paul about Cole Carrigan

Jake Paul's feud with Dillon Danis has lost common decency since the two decided to go through the personal offense road. The beef started as a simple call-out and has escalated to an ocean of insults and showboating.

In the last installment of the dispute, Danis threatened to reveal Jake Paul's secrets regarding one of the YouTuber's creative partner that has recently left Team 10, Jake Paul's musical group.

In another part of the messages exposed by Danis, Conor McGregor's sparring partner mentions that Jake Paul is lying about the $500 thousand offer that the YouTuber supposedly made to him. According to Danis, Jake Paul's manager never approached his manager with such a proposal.