Dillon Danis mentions Cole Carrigan in ominous threats to expose Jake Paul

Bellator Welterweight Dillon Danis claims that he has "heavy info" on Jake Paul regarding the famous TikToker Cole Carrigan. Both Danis and Jake Paul have been exchanging insults on social media and revealing each other's personal information.

In a sequence of posts made on his Instagram stories feature, Danis exposed a private chat between him and Jake Paul. Danis suggests that he has privileged information involving Carrigan and that Jake Paul's manager is not doing what the YouTuber expects.

According to Danis, Jake Paul has stopped provoking him so frequently because he has found some "heavy information" on the YouTuber. Supposedly, this would compromise Jake Paul and expose Carrigan's real motivation to leave the 'Team 10' house.

The conversation with Jake Paul revealed by Dillon Danis

"The reason Jake Paul has been so quiet is that I got some heavy info on him. He has been bullying people into hiding for years. Too bad, little guy. You messed with the wrong gangster! I want all the smoke," wrote Danis.

Carrigan was one of the 'Team 10' members - a group of young influencers who all lived under the same roof in Jake Paul's Calabasas mansion. The TikToker recently left the house, claiming that he suffered bullying and was verbally abused.

Danis also brought Jake Paul's boxing coach, Benjamin Flores, into the feud. The Bellator Welterweight wrote that he would have no problem in fighting BJ Flores and that Jake Paul would need a new coach after Danis was finished with him.

Jake Paul claims that he offered Dillon Danis $500,000 for a boxing bout

Jake Paul VS. Anesongib Press Conference

In a video made last December, Jake Paul has said that Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis has rejected a $500,000 offer to face him in a boxing fight in March.

"Dillon Danis is officially the fight game's biggest b*tch. This man turned down the biggest offer of his life because he is scared to fight me," Jake Paul said. "But Dillon, we all know you got that random bartender pregnant, which is why Savannah broke up with you. And we know [that] you need that child support money."

In the same video, Jake Paul claimed that Savannah Montano, Danis' ex-girlfriend, broke up with him after discovering that Danis supposedly impregnated another woman outside of their relationship.

Danis reacted by saying that Jake Paul crossed a line bringing Montano into their feud. In the new messages revealed by Danis, he seems to be implying that Jake Paul's manager never offered the half a million check that the YouTuber claims.

Meanwhile, former UFC welterweight Ben Askren has been voicing his disappointment with Jake Paul. According to Askren, he accepted an offer made by him but has never heard back from the "coward" YouTuber.