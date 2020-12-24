Jake Paul got extremely personal in latest Instagram rant at Dillon Danis

Jake Paul and Dillon Danis' feud has taken another ugly turn. Paul went on his Instagram profile to talk about Danis' personal life and suggested that the Bellator fighter broke up with his girlfriend because he got another woman pregnant.

Jake Paul accused Danis of being cowardly for rejecting the fight before insinuating that he would invite the woman - a bartender, according to Paul - for an interview to explain the details about her relationship with Danis.

"Dillon Danis is officially the fight game's biggest b*tch. This man turned down the biggest offer of his life because he is scared to fight me," Jake Paul said. "But Dillon, we all know you got that random bartender pregnant, which is why Savannah broke up with you. And we know [that] you need that child support money."

Jake Paul continued his harassment by hinting that Danis would not be able to support the child financially. There is no confirmation or reaction from Danis to the attack until the moment.

After pranking Danis in a drive-by water balloon attack, Jake Paul face-timed Savannah Montano, Danis' girlfriend. The YouTuber also verbally attacked Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor's fiancée, in another video.

"This guy literally got a random bartender pregnant, has a baby on the way. How is he going to pay this child support? I mean, look at this offer I sent him, and he just left me on read," declared Jake Paul. "Dillon, we all know that Janell is going to be asking you for that child support. Man, I'm thinking about... I think I should interview her. Hm, maybe. Hey, Dillon, if you want to live in your mom's apartment forever, duck the fight."

The YouTuber also shared a private conversation between the two where he sent a message to Danis explaining the $500 thousand offer he had made for the boxing bout.

In the message, Jake Paul cites other offers directed to Ben Askren and Michael Bisping. Earlier this month, Paul also made an astonishing $50 million offer to the UFC star McGregor.

This was the message Jake Paul sent to Danis:

"So I figured out what happened. My advisor gave the verbal offer to your manager but after talking to Bear I realized your manager never told you about it because it's a legit offer and bear said that you said there was no offer... But I am cutting out the middle man because this fight is about me and you. Everyone else can fuck off. Basically we are offering you $500 thousand to fight at the end of March. Details can be discussed. There is definitely potential to negotiate up to even $1 million and if I have to take some out of my purse to get this done then I will. We have offers out to Bisping, Askren, and another big athlete so time is of the essence. I personally want to fight you the most but if A) you don't take it right now the odds of us fighting in the future are very slim and B) this obviously is the biggest fight you will most likely ever see, and C) we have other offers out so you need to make a decision in less than 72 hours otherwise it might fall through... Let me know."

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Ben Askren is one of the names mentioned in the message that Jake Paul sent to Dillon Danis. According to Paul, "offers were out" to the former UFC welterweight and Michael Bisping, also a former UFC fighter.

However, the fight between Askren and Jake Paul was already announced. Former UFC middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen advertised the bout on his Twitter before Askren came out with a video accepting Jake Paul's call-out.

"Yes, mister Jake Paul. I do accept [it]. Listen, it is a pretty simple choice: I am going to make a whole bunch of money to beat up a guy who is pretending to be an athlete," Askren said.

If Askren already accepted the fight, then this personal attack directed at Danis seems even more unnecessary unless Jake Paul is expecting to continue his feud until he eventually faces Danis in the boxing ring.

Ben Askren and Jake Paul are set to fight on March 28, 2021, in Los Angeles.