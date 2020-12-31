Dillon Danis responds to Ali Abdelaziz's threat by exposing his awful MMA record

Dillon Danis has answered Ali Abdelaziz's threat that his team "will catch him soon." The Bellator welterweight fighter has been involved in a recent online feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager.

Danis posted a message on social media where he showed Abdelaziz's MMA record with a derogatory tone. The manager holds poor performances, including three losses out of his four professional fights.

The two central characters in this feud represent UFC's real main actors' biggest recent rivalry between Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. While Abdelaziz is the long-time career manager of the Russian UFC lightweight champion, Danis is McGregor's friend and training partner.

don't say "we" like you are going to actually do anything besides tap you rat. https://t.co/Vtd6axnxJd pic.twitter.com/3uKPYknBVV — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 30, 2020

Danis' provocation to Abdelaziz came after the manager threatened McGregor's friend in a previous message. Abdelaziz insinuated that Danis should take care of himself because "internet thugs will catch him."

"The Irish guy boyfriend always talking sh*t. He didn't learn from the last time too many Internet thugs we will catch you soon, don't worry," said Abdelaziz.

The feud started on Christmas Day after Abdelaziz replied to a McGregor tweet where the Irishman implied that a fight with Nurmagomedov could be possible.

Dillon Danis is also involved in an ongoing online dispute with Jake Paul

Jake Paul has been asking for a boxing fight with Conor McGregor since his victory against former NBA player Nate Robinson a month ago via KO.

Since McGregor never acknowledged the YouTuber's provocations, Jake Paul decided that he should get people's attention to McGregor's social circle, such as Dillon Danis.

Besides numerous insults exchanged on social media, Jake Paul also pranked Dillon Danis in a drive-by water balloon attack. After that, the YouTuber revealed Danis' personal information and why the fighter and model Savannah Montano had broken up.

On the other hand, Dillon Danis said that Jake Paul "crossed the line" by bringing his ex-girlfriend into their feud. However, the YouTuber claimed that Danis rejected a $500 thousand offer to a boxing bout.

Jake Paul will now face former UFC welterweight Ben Askren inside the boxing ring. The two will reportedly fight on March 28. But Askren has been voicing his discontentment with Jake Paul's lack of clarity if he really wants the fight to happen.

