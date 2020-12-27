UFC star Conor McGregor takes shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager in a series of deleted tweets

Conor McGregor spent Christmas night in a verbal fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter.

In a series of now-deleted posts on Twitter, McGregor started by asking UFC President Dana White for a rematch with the "retired" UFC lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor's call-out to Khabib Nurmagomedov

It is understood that with that message "MeDanaAliGonnaGetcha," McGregor is referring to the highly-anticipated meeting that will happen between White and Nurmagomedov next month. It is believed that White is looking to convince the unbeaten UFC lightweight champion to return.

But if Abdelaziz's reaction is any indicator, McGregor should not keep his hope of facing the Russian again any time soon.

Following the manager's response, McGregor took a very personal jab at Ali Abdelaziz.

Conor McGregor provocation to Ali Abdelaziz

The Notorious' next tweet referred to Robert Earl Britton. Now, according to investigative journalist Mike Russell, "Robert Earl Britton" was the name that Ali Abdelaziz used back in 2001 to register with USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency).

According to the documents found, Abdelaziz was charged with "forgery, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit forgery, accessory to forgery, unauthorized use of a credit card, and theft."

This was the identity @Aliabdelaziz00 used to register with @usantidoping in 2001. That year he competed in 2 @USAJudo competitions as Robert Britton & @CSPDPIO found Mexican steroids in his room via search warrant re: a criminal fraud ring he ran in Colorado. #ratinacage pic.twitter.com/Qr1PAsa52K — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) April 11, 2019

Here is his custody report and charge sheet: the crimes @AliAbdelaziz00 committed included forgery, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit forgery, accessory to forgery, unauthorized use of a credit card and theft. pic.twitter.com/6olbyGDg2s — Mike Russell (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) April 11, 2019

While the message might have left many wondering what it meant, it certainly hit its desired target as Abdelaziz quickly replied to it.

Conor McGregor's third post, "Decision time for the duck"

Abdelaziz responded by stating that McGregor will never be champion again and that there is an army waiting for him. He listed several fighters who are signed with Dominance MMA Management, which is owned by Abdelaziz. The list includes Justin Gaethje, Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev, Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush, Belal Muhammad, Vicente Luque, and reigning UFC champion Kamaru Usman.

The third and last message posted by 'The Notorious' was "Decision time for the duck," where McGregor implies that Nurmagomedov is avoiding a potential rematch.

Abdelaziz targeted Conor McGregor one last time by suggesting that the former UFC double-champion was "drunk or high" for posting such messages.

You said to Khabib in the Cage only business Go get an IV and sober up because we know you drunk or high 🥴 https://t.co/O3SB0RPbkr pic.twitter.com/rSF0lOddxE — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 26, 2020

Is Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov II a possibility?

Many expect the scheduled meeting between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White will cover the possibility of The Eagle's UFC return. However, the Russian has already reaffirmed more than once that he does not intend to come back.

Nurmagomedov retired suddenly earlier this year after beating Justin Gaethje in UFC 254 via technical submission. The unbeaten champion declared that he promised his mother he would not fight again without his father beside him in the cage. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away in July due to COVID-19 complications.

But White is certain that he will be able to convince Nurmagomedov, as he has repeatedly insisted that Khabib would want to finish at 30-0.

"The truth is, he has not committed to anything. What he has committed to is meeting with me next month. He and I are going to sit down, we are going to meet next month. We are going to find out how persuasive I can be. I'll bet on me every time," White said.

As for Conor McGregor, he will return to the octagon to face Dustin Poirier on January 23 in UFC 257 in Fight Island. The first time they met back in 2014, Conor McGregor won via TKO at 1:46 in the first round

Do you think that Conor McGregor will beat Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 and have his rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Sound off in the comments.