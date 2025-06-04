Dzhabir Dzhabrailov says unwavering mental fortitude separates him from the pack: “I feel strong in that area”

20-year-old Turkish mixed martial arts sensation Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is feeling confident ahead of his third fight in the world's largest martial arts organization.

A veteran of ONE Friday Fights, Dzhabrailov is now ready for his U.S. primetime debut on ONE Championship's global stage when he heads to the ring this weekend. And the young star wants to leave a lasting impression for North American fans.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Dzhabrailov says he is more than ready to put on a show, and feels he is already in peak form.

The 20-year-old Team Amir representative said:

"I take every opponent seriously and go through a rigorous training camp every time. I believe the mental aspect of fighting and preparation is the most important one, and I feel strong in that area."

Turkish star Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is looking for another big victory when he makes his ONE Championship main roster debut against Argentinian veteran Nicolas Vigna in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov has all the bases covered for U.S. primetime debut: "I always enter the ring mentally prepared"

Turkish fighter Dzhabir Dzhabrailov admits he doesn't just have a singular game plan heading into his three-round skirmish against Nicolas Vigna at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video this Friday night.

Instead, the 20-year-old has prepared himself for any scenario that may arise.

He told ONE Championship:

"I never focus on a knockout or any specific type of finish. I always enter the ring mentally prepared for three solid rounds. Once I’m in there, I act based on the situation while sticking to the plan."

