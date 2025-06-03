"I'm not afraid to lose" - Dzhabir Dzhabrailov embraces fearless mentality as he preps for war at ONE Fight Night 32

Undefeated Turkish powerhouse Dzhabir Dzhabrailov is adopting a remarkably fearless psychological approach as he prepares for his third contest inside the ONE Championship Circle.

Live in U.S. primetime on June 6, the Team Amir sensation collides with Argentinian sensation Nicolas Vigna in a lightweight MMA tilt that will be part of ONE Fight Night 32 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The confident athlete, who understands that elite mixed martial arts success often requires the ability to overcome adversity, has adopted a mindset that views any potential negative result as a valuable learning experience rather than a catastrophe.

"Many fighters can benefit from losses and come back better. I'm not afraid to lose – but I also know that I want to win more than my opponent does," Dzhabir Dzhabrailov told ONE Championship.

The Turkish slugger's unbridled mental fortitude has perhaps been the backbone of his perfect career that he enjoys today.

Dzhabrailov arrived on the ONE fold carrying a perfect 3-0 slate, and he's swiftly racked up a pair of impressive highlight-reel finishes against Eduardo Freitas and Khusan Urakov in a combined time of 67 seconds to maintain his 100 percent finish rate.

Another big win for the 20-year-old upstart at ONE Fight Night 32 would send shockwaves through the lightweight division.

More importantly, it'll help him take a massive stride toward the ONE lightweight MMA world title, currently in possession of two-division kingpin Christian Lee.

Dzhabir Dzhabrailov seeks to make it six finishes from six at ONE Fight Night 32

As a fighter who carries an unblemished finishing rate into ONE Fight Night 32, Dzhabir Dzhabrailov does not have any intentions to waste time when action commences this week.

The Turkish standout, who's attained three first-round finishes and a couple of second-round finishes, wants to end the night with the spectacular.

Suppose Vigna's chin and all-around arsenal survive the test of time, though, Dhzabrailov will be happy to display that his endless gas tank could be just as damaging as his ability to shut down opponents early.

"The last two fights went well for me. Of course, I'd love to win by knockout, but I'll be ready for all three rounds," he told the promotion in the same interview.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free, on Friday, June 6.

