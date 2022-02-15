Eagle FC 45: Full fight card, date and watch information

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fighting Championship is set to hold its second event of the year with Eagle FC 45. The event is scheduled to take place on February 18th at the Crocus Expo in Moscow, Russia.

The promotion kicked off 2022 with Eagle FC 44, which was their first foray into the United States. It went down in Miami, Florida, and featured notable MMA fighters like Tyrone Spong, Rashad Evans and Ray Borg.

Eagle FC 45 can be streamed live online for free on the FLXcast app and the eaglefc.com website. For viewers from the United States, the prelims begin at 10 A.M. ET/7 A.M. PT. For those in the United Kingdom, the event kicks off at 3 P.M. GMT. In India, the prelims will start at 8:30 P.M. IST on Saturday.

The event will feature a total of 12 MMA fights, with four on the main card and eleven on the prelims.

Busurmankul Abdibait and Rasul Magomedov are set to lock horns in the main event. Abdibait, the reigning featherweight champion, is currently on a six-fight winning streak. He is coming off a win over the former champion, Ruslan Yamanbaev.

Magomedov, on the other hand, is coming off a win over Georgiy Shakhruramazanov at EFC 38. He will attempt to reclaim his Eagle FC featherweight title from the current champ, Abdibait.

Eagle FC 45 main card bouts and divisions

Main Event - Featherweight title bout (145 pounds): B. Abdibait Uulu (14-3-1) vs. Rasul Magomedov (9-3-0)

Co-main event - Welterweight bout (170 pounds): Denis Izmodenov (10-8-2) vs. Mikhail Doroshenko (9-1-1)

Featherweight bout (145 pounds): Jora Ayvazyan (12-1-0) vs. Yusup-Khadzhi Zubariev (7-2-0)

Welterweight bout (170 pounds): Khayal Iskenderov (8-7-0) vs. Uzair Abdurakov (14-1-1)

The preliminary card

Featherweight bout (145 pounds): G. Shakhruramazanov (10-1-0) vs. Roman Avdalyan (15-11-0)

Lightweight bout (155 pounds): Dinislam Kamavov (12-1-2) vs. Ramin Sultanov (6-0-0)

Featherweight bout (145 pounds): A. Gitinovasov (8-1-0) vs. Alexander Derkach (11-4-0)

Flyweight bout (125 pounds): Rashid Vagabov (8-2-0) vs. Aleksey Kim (5-1-0)

Bantamweight bout (135 pounds): Hussain Bakhsh Safari (7-1-0) vs. Renat Ondar (8-3-0)

Bantamweight bout (135 pounds): Sharapudin Magomedov (4-1-0) vs. Rashid Kurbanov (3-0-0)

Welterweight bout (170 pounds): Arsen Nersesyan (25-10-1) vs. Shakhban Alkhasov (5-0-0)

Middleweight bout (185 pounds): Akhmed Gazichaev (6-1-0) vs. Sergey Alekseevich (8-6-0)

Middleweight bout (185 pounds): Magomedov vs. Gamzatov

Lightweight bout (155 pounds): Kurbanov vs. Dzhakhkiev

Lightweight bout (155 pounds): Mammaev vs. Aliev

