“Easy fight” - Chingiz Allazov says he had a harder time against Marat Grigorian and Sitthichai than Superbon

There's still no love lost between former opponents Chingiz Allazov and Superbon.

The retired Allazov made an appearance at ONE Fight Night 30 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week to corner his teammate Roman Kryklia.

While speaking to the media, 'Chinga' couldn't help but throw shade at the reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

In an interview with The Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, Allazov insisted he had more trouble against featherweight kickboxing contenders Marat Grigoria and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong than Superbon.

"For me, easy fight, Superbon. For me one of the hardest fighters is Grigorian and another one from before is Sitthichai, who is more active, more power in kickboxing. For me, Superbon, I don’t have a problem with him."

Check out the highlights of Allazov vs. Superbon below:

To be fair, Chingiz Allazov decimated Superbon with a vicious knockout at ONE Fight Night 6 back in 2023 to steal his featherweight kickboxing belt.

The striker from Azerbaijan and Belarus also beat Grigorian and Sitthichai, but both those matches went the distance.

Meanwhile, Chingiz Allazov last fought against Grigorian in 2023. The former champion then vacated the world title, citing that he had already cleaned out the division and no longer had the desire to compete.

Superbon irked that Chingiz Allazov still talks about him

Superbon didn't take it kindly after learning that his old rival was still taking shots at him.

The Thai megastar made it clear that he doesn't want to spend energy on Chingiz Allazov since he's already retired and will no longer fight him. The Superbon Training Camp head said in his own interview with Nick Atkin:

"You can talk whenever. You don’t fight anymore. So why are we still talking about this fighter who is not going to fight? It’s nothing. You’re not gonna see him fight. We’re not gonna see him fight. So why are we talking about people who are not going to fight?"

Watch Nick Atkin's full ONE Fight Night 30 post-event interviews:

