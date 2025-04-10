Superbon says Chingiz Allazov is no longer on his radar: “Why are we talking about people who retired?” 

Superbon sees no point in beefing with a man who no longer fights professionally. The featherweight kickboxing world champion seemed irked when asked about his tormentor, former featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov.

Ad

After retiring from the sport in 2023, 'Chinga' resurfaced at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4 as a cornerman for his teammate, two-division and two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia.

While the legendary striker from Azerbaijan and Belarus did not compete, his presence alone warranted a lot of intrigue from fans of the striking arts.

The Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin recently sat down with Superbon and was asked about potentially running it back with Allazov.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I feel nothing about that," he responded.

Ad

Moreover, the Superbon Training Camp leader explained why he doesn't want to waste energy with someone who's not even actively competing anymore.

"How long hasn’t he fought? Two years? Why are we still talking about people who retired?"

Superbon's displeasure is quite justified, considering he has more pressing matters to attend to than reigniting some past beef. Masaaki Noiri recently shocked the world by knocking out Tawanchai PK Saenchai and capturing the interim featherweight kickboxing belt at ONE 172 last month.

Ad

The reigning 155-pound kickboxing world champion is giving his full attention to his inevitable unification battle with the proud Japanese warrior.

Superbon doubts Chingiz Allazov will return to fighting

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, Superbon addressed a possible return for Chingiz Allazov, especially with the insane movement happening in the 155-pound ranks since his retirement.

However, as far as the 34-year-old is concerned, Allazov will not walk the talk and will stay on the sidelines.

Ad

Ad

"You can talk whenever. You don’t fight anymore. So why are we still talking about this fighter who is not going to fight?," the Thai megastar said.

He added:

"It’s nothing. You’re not gonna see him fight. We’re not gonna see him fight. So why are we talking about people who are not going to fight?"

Ad

Watch Superbon's interview in its entirety:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.