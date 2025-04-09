“I can go to Pattaya” - Superbon says he’ll take on Chingiz Allazov anywhere, practically accepts street fight offer

It's been more than a couple of years since Superbon and Chingiz Allazov squared off, but their feud was reignited following ONE Championship's eventful weekend in Bangkok.

The pair of legends were at the historic Lumpinee Stadium but never met one another due to varying schedules.

Nevertheless, there was enough tension in the air to warrant verbal jabs being thrown against one another.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said he'll face Allazov anywhere and in any sport.

Superbon added that he'll even take on his old tormentor in the streets of Pattaya if that's what it takes for them to fight.

"I hope so. Because he’s in Thailand or anywhere. If he’s going to fight me in the streets, let’s see. I can go to Pattaya," he said.

Superbon was at Lumpinee Stadium to support his student Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo in her atomweight kickboxing bout against Fuyuka at ONE Friday Fights 103.

A day later, local time, and Allazov was at the famed arena to be at Roman Kryklia's corner for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion's world title defense over Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30.

Allazov, who retired from active competition in August 2024, is the only person to have beaten Superbon in kickboxing in ONE Championship.

The former pound-for-pound kickboxing king dethroned Superbon of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 6.

Allazov then defended the gold against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 before going into a sabbatical and his subsequent retirement.

Superbon, meanwhile, captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title when he outclassed Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April 2024 before getting elevated to undisputed status due to Allazov's retirement.

Watch Superbon's entire interview below:

Superbon says he's begun training for unification match against Masaaki Noiri

While he may a have revived beef with Chingi Allazov, Superbon already has his calendar full preparing for his inevitable world title unification match against Masaaki Noiri.

The Japanese superstar captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title when he stopped Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the division's Muay Thai king, at ONE 172 in Japan in March.

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, Superbon said he's started training for his future matchup against Noiri:

"I'm not really sure because I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already. Because preparing is better than not, so I have started training.”

