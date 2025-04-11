“I took my belts” - Chingiz Allazov stresses he’s content with his career, wants to focus on other ventures post-retirement

Chingiz Allazov is content with his post-retirement life. It's been nearly a year since the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion officially left active competition, and it seems he has no desire to put on the gloves.

Ad

In an interview with Nick Atkin for the Bangkok Post, Allazov said he doesn't have any motivation to hunt for gold or further his already indelible legacy.

Ad

Trending

Chingiz Allazov said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"But for now, like I said before and all the time, I took my belts, and I have don’t have motivation, I don’t have a goal."

Allazov is undoubtedly one of the greatest kickboxers of this era and was a multi-time champion with K-1, Kunlun, and WAKO before joining ONE Championship in 2021.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian superstar ultimately became an all-time great when he ran through the competition in ONE Championship.

Ad

After suffering a tight split decision win against Enriko Kehl in his promotional debut, Allazov racked up five straight wins against some of the best fighters of all time.

Allazov eventually captured the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title when he knocked out Thai superstar Superbon at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023.

At ONE Fight Night 13, Allazov defended the strap against Armenian superstar Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision. He went into a sabbatical before announcing his subsequent retirement from the sport in August 2024.

Ad

Although he's out of active competition, Allazov remains involved in the sport through his gym Champ Belts in Dubai.

Allazov helped found the gym together with his coach Andrey Gridin and ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia.

Watch Allazov's entire interview below:

Ad

Chingiz Allazov shares thoughts on inevitable world title unification match between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri

Chingiz Allazov may be enjoying retirement, but he's keen on watching the inevitable world title unification match against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and Masaaki Noiri

In the same interview with Nick Atkin, Allazov said his old foe Superbon has the edge over interim world champion Noiri in their impending unification match.

"I like Noiri, but maybe Superbon’s work is very clever in their fight and he’s very focused. I think Superbon will be better than Noiri. I’m saying this. But this is a sport."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.