"Easy money modfkr" - Fans don’t hold back as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira get disrespected on Renato Moicano’s boutlist

Ilia Topuria's move to the lightweight division has taken the MMA landscape by storm. After months of speculation, his highly anticipated debut at 155 pounds is finally set against none other than No. 2-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, International Fight Week. This clash is set to redefine the pecking order in one of the UFC's most competitive divisions.
Renato Moicano, who is also fighting on the same card, shared the UFC 317 card on his X profile, labeling the Topuria vs. Oliveira clash a “p*ss break,” which fans found dismissive and disrespectful. Moicano also downplayed bouts on the same card, including Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov and the flyweight showdown between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
Check out Renato Moicano's X post calling Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliviera a "p*ss break":
The fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote:
"Easy money modfkr"
Some wrote:
"Will you feel bad beating up an old man?"
"Why did you put your fight as a p*ss break?"
Few others wrote:
"You better knock him out talking like this"
"Go get that money."
Check out the screenshot of fan comments below:
Ilia Topuria targets lightweight supremacy with high-stakes debut against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria appreciated Charles Oliveira for taking up the fight with him but also sent a definitive statement to 'Do Bronx', swearing to make him feel the burn of his frustration, Topuria said:
“First of all, I’d like to thank Charles for accepting the challenge. Something Islam didn’t do, and he has to pay the price for Islam. Honestly, I feel really sorry for Charles, but at the end of the day, it’s my job.”
Check out Topuria's comments below:
With both fighters carrying high stakes into the Octagon, UFC 317 promises to deliver a defining moment in the lightweight title picture.