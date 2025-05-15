  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Ilia Topuria
  • "Easy money modfkr" - Fans don’t hold back as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira get disrespected on Renato Moicano’s boutlist

"Easy money modfkr" - Fans don’t hold back as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira get disrespected on Renato Moicano’s boutlist

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 15, 2025 20:55 GMT
Fans react as Renato Moicano [middle] disrespects Ilia Topuria [left] vs Charles Oliveira [right] on UFC 317 bout list: [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react as Renato Moicano [middle] disrespects Ilia Topuria [left] vs Charles Oliveira [right] on UFC 317 bout list: [Image courtesy: Getty]

Ilia Topuria's move to the lightweight division has taken the MMA landscape by storm. After months of speculation, his highly anticipated debut at 155 pounds is finally set against none other than No. 2-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, International Fight Week. This clash is set to redefine the pecking order in one of the UFC's most competitive divisions.

Ad

Renato Moicano, who is also fighting on the same card, shared the UFC 317 card on his X profile, labeling the Topuria vs. Oliveira clash a “p*ss break,” which fans found dismissive and disrespectful. Moicano also downplayed bouts on the same card, including Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov and the flyweight showdown between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Check out Renato Moicano's X post calling Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliviera a "p*ss break":

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote:

"Easy money modfkr"
Ad

Some wrote:

"Will you feel bad beating up an old man?"
"Why did you put your fight as a p*ss break?"

Few others wrote:

"You better knock him out talking like this"
"Go get that money."

Check out the screenshot of fan comments below:

Screenshot of fan comments on Renato Moicano&#039;s X post. [Screenshot courtesy: @moicanoufc on X]
Screenshot of fan comments on Renato Moicano's X post. [Screenshot courtesy: @moicanoufc on X]

Ilia Topuria targets lightweight supremacy with high-stakes debut against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria appreciated Charles Oliveira for taking up the fight with him but also sent a definitive statement to 'Do Bronx', swearing to make him feel the burn of his frustration, Topuria said:

Ad
“First of all, I’d like to thank Charles for accepting the challenge. Something Islam didn’t do, and he has to pay the price for Islam. Honestly, I feel really sorry for Charles, but at the end of the day, it’s my job.”

Check out Topuria's comments below:

With both fighters carrying high stakes into the Octagon, UFC 317 promises to deliver a defining moment in the lightweight title picture.

About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications