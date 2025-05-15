"Easy money modfkr" - Fans don’t hold back as Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira get disrespected on Renato Moicano’s boutlist

Ilia Topuria's move to the lightweight division has taken the MMA landscape by storm. After months of speculation, his highly anticipated debut at 155 pounds is finally set against none other than No. 2-ranked lightweight Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, International Fight Week. This clash is set to redefine the pecking order in one of the UFC's most competitive divisions.

Ad

Renato Moicano, who is also fighting on the same card, shared the UFC 317 card on his X profile, labeling the Topuria vs. Oliveira clash a “p*ss break,” which fans found dismissive and disrespectful. Moicano also downplayed bouts on the same card, including Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov and the flyweight showdown between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Check out Renato Moicano's X post calling Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliviera a "p*ss break":

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote:

"Easy money modfkr"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some wrote:

"Will you feel bad beating up an old man?"

"Why did you put your fight as a p*ss break?"

Few others wrote:

"You better knock him out talking like this"

"Go get that money."

Check out the screenshot of fan comments below:

Screenshot of fan comments on Renato Moicano's X post. [Screenshot courtesy: @moicanoufc on X]

Ilia Topuria targets lightweight supremacy with high-stakes debut against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

Ilia Topuria appreciated Charles Oliveira for taking up the fight with him but also sent a definitive statement to 'Do Bronx', swearing to make him feel the burn of his frustration, Topuria said:

Ad

“First of all, I’d like to thank Charles for accepting the challenge. Something Islam didn’t do, and he has to pay the price for Islam. Honestly, I feel really sorry for Charles, but at the end of the day, it’s my job.”

Check out Topuria's comments below:

Expand Tweet

With both fighters carrying high stakes into the Octagon, UFC 317 promises to deliver a defining moment in the lightweight title picture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Proma Chatterjee Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon

be making her amateur debut in MMA.

This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.

While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through

various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.

Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year). Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.