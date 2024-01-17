"Easy to understand" - UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev reveals unique method to improving his English

Learning a new language can be difficult but Movsar Evloev recently revealed quite a unique method that has helped him improve his English and understand the language.

Evloev has been spending more time training in Miami, Florida ahead of his bout against Arnold Allen this weekend. During his pre-fight media availability ahead of UFC 297, he mentioned that he usually watches television shows rather than sports, most notably 'Breaking Bad', and that it has been very helpful. He said:

"I don't watch any sports, even UFC. I watch some TV shows...The last one was 'Breaking Bad'...Yeah [I liked it], it's pretty good. And I watch in English to make my English a little bit better, you know? It's for practice but I'm still watching, but it's good...[It is] easy to understand. I need bad English [words]."

The No.9-ranked UFC featherweight's revelation made for a hilarious moment as the TV show 'Breaking Bad' was centered around a teacher who turned to a life of crime by using his knowledge of chemistry to produce and sell meth. It's a very popular TV show that aired for five seasons between 2008-2013 and won a number of prestigious awards.

Watching 'Breaking Bad' appeared to have worked as Evloev is able to understand the majority of questions being asked and responded without relying too much on the translator.

What is Movsar Evloev's MMA record?

Movsar Evloev has an opporuntiy to continue his surge up the UFC featherweight rankings when he fights Arnold Allen and will also look to keep his streak in tact.

The 29-year-old has an unbeaten 17-0 MMA record that includes seven consecutive wins inside the octagon. He joined the UFC in 2019 following his impressive run in Russian promotion M-1 Global, where he was the reigning bantamweight champion.

It will be interesting to see whether Movsar Evloev can extend his unbeaten streak to 18 consecutive wins and get his name into the title picture in the UFC featherweight division.

