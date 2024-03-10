"Easy work for Alexa Grasso" - Fans react as Maycee Barber ties for longest active flyweight win streak with decision win over Katlyn Cerminara

Rising contender Maycee Barber got her hand raised at UFC 299 and tied for the longest active win streak in the UFC's flyweight division with six straight victories. 'The Future' now also has the second most wins (eight) in the promotion's 125-pound division.

'The Future' went up against Katlyn Cerminara in the prelims of the event. The three-round flyweight clash took place on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Before the encounter, Barber was riding a five-fight win streak in the promotion that included wins over fighters like Jessica Eye, Miranda Maverick, and Amanda Ribas.

Cerminara, on the other hand, had been out of action for quite sometime before the UFC 299 bout. 'Blonde Fighter's last UFC outing took place in October 2022 when she fought Manon Fiorot at UFC 280. The night did not go well for Cerminara as she lost the contest via unanimous decision.

The flyweight clash at UFC 299 turned out to be a back-and-forth affair that went the three-round distance. In the end, 'The Future' was declared the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in favor of Barber.

The 25-year-old is currently ranked number 6 in the UFC flyweight rankings. With the UFC 299 victory, Barber will likely be ranked among the top five flyweights in the promotion soon.

Several MMA fighters and fans paid attention to the fight and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

MMA athlete Corey Anderson praised the athletes but raised questions about the two 30-27 scorecards:

"Great fight between Katlyn Cerminara and Maycee Barber. But definitely don't think there was a 30-27 on either side! Good fight ladies!!"

One fan claimed that the current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso would make light work of Barber in a potential rematch:

"Easy work for Alexa Grasso if the rematch happens."

One individual argued for Cerminara to be the rightful victor of the fight:

"Katlyn GOT ROBBED BADLY."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions to Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Cerminara below:

