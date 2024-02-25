“Eat mice for dinner 2024” - Strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks wants to fight MMA legend Demetrious Johnson this year

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is confident he could defeat ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson later this year.

Brooks made his ONE Championship debut in November 2021, defeating Lito Adiwang by second-round submission. Since then, ‘The Monkey God’ has secured three more MMA wins, including his latest against Joshua Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

The American superstar has taken over the strawweight MMA division, but he’s looking for more out of his ONE tenure. Brooks plans to move up to flyweight later this year and challenge Johnson for a second world title.

Brooks recently did an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit, and a fan asked him this question about Johnson:

“Do you think you can beat DJ?”

‘The Monkey God’ responded by saying:

“Yes I do , even though I think he is the goat, my speed , power rn is at an all time high and want to test myself . Eat mice for dinner 2024”

Before worrying about Johnson, Brooks has business to take care of. On March 1, Brooks looks to defend his ONE strawweight MMA throne for the first time in a rematch against Joshua Pacio, which will take place in the ONE 166: Qatar co-main event.

Jarred Brooks was impressed by Joshua Pacio’s grappling improvements

Jarred Brooks utilized his world-class MMA grappling skills to defeat Joshua Pacio in their first fight. Following the disappointing defeat, Pacio bounced back by defeating then-undefeated high-level grappler Mansur Malachiev.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Brooks had this to say about what he learned from watching Pacio defeat Malachiev:

“Watching Mansur Malachiev going against Yosuke Saruta really showed me where Joshua Pacio is and how much he’s really improved. I’m not saying that Saruta didn’t improve, but I think Joshua’s takedown defense is pretty good. It’s never been bad. But I got those holes covered, a hundred percent.”

ONE 166: Qatar goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena at Lusail Sports Arena. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Brooks' entire interview below: