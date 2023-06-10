Ebanie Bridges, Pearl Gonzalez and more react to ex-UFC starlet Paige VanZant setting the internet on fire

Paige VanZant burst onto the UFC scene in 2014, capturing the hearts of fans with her impressive in-octagon performances and captivating presence outside of it. However, her journey with the promotion came to an end in 2020 when she was released from her contract.

Undeterred, VanZant swiftly transitioned to a new venture of adult content by creating an OnlyF*ns account, which quickly gained immense popularity and attracted a significant following.

Paige VanZant recently stirred up a storm on Instagram with a captivating and provocative video, causing a flurry of excitement among her fans.

The internet quickly caught fire as VanZant's post spread like wildfire, igniting a frenzy of reactions from fellow adult content creators, including Ebanie Bridges and Pearl Gonzalez.

Paige VanZant recalls nearly bursting out of her top during a UFC fight in 2015

According to a report by The Sun, Paige VanZant recently shared a story about a near-wardrobe malfunction she experienced during a fight in the octagon back in 2015.

'12 Gauge' often engages with her fans on social media and recently conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram account, where she entertained various fan queries.

During the Q&A, VanZant was asked to choose between two undesirable scenarios: a loud fart or a wardrobe malfunction. This prompted her to recount an incident that took place during her bout against Felice Herrig in April 2015.

VanZant revealed that while Herrig was on her back on the ground, 'Lil Bulldog' inadvertently got her foot stuck in VanZant's top after landing an up-kick. Instead of focusing solely on the fight, VanZant found herself momentarily preoccupied with trying to extricate her opponent's foot from her clothing.

