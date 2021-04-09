Eddie Alvarez reveals what Ben Askren has to do to beat Jake Paul 

Eddie Alvarez thinks Ben Askren can beat Jake Paul if he sticks to a formal boxing strategy. Speaking with MMA journalist and reporter James Lynch, Alvarez elucidated how Ben Askren needs to 'invade' Paul's range before landing his shots:

"I feel like what he's [Ben Askren] doing is the right strategy. I feel like he's going to just close the distance. If you remember, Mayweather changed his style in the sixth round to begin to take McGregor on. He used a thick pressure style where he just evaded his space, but he didn't do much or nothing at all. I feel that's the style Ben needs to use to beat Jake Paul. He just needs to invade his space, stay there, and mitigate damage while he's doing it. Ben needs to not have his chin so high in the air to not get hit with that overhand right that Paul's been throwing so hard."

Eddie Alvarez also believes that Jake Paul isn't someone who is going to take this outing against Askren lightly. Since Paul's training videos surfaced on the net, many experts have shared their input on the YouTuber's chances.

While most seem to lean towards the seasoned veteran, Askren, Jake Paul has managed to grab people's attention with his quick hands and power punches.

Who did Jake Paul fight last?

Following the stellar knockout that came against former American basketball player Nate Robinson, Paul has gained massive attention from the boxing and MMA community. But fighting an experienced competitor like Askren is sure to bring a true test to the table.

Practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/MNM8KvyR4m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

Scheduled to take place on April 17th under the Triller banner, Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is expected to go down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Leading up to the event, the two have consistently taken jibes at each other on social media, keeping matters interesting. While Paul may believe that such tactics work against a professional like Askren, backing the smack is a whole other ball game.

Atlanta here we come🥊 40 days away. Mark your calendars. History will be made. Dear @benaskren, after I knock you out I’m sure the @atlantafalcons will hire you as a water boy :) @triller #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/HrEIq91n50 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 8, 2021

