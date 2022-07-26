Eddie Alvarez reveals that 'bully' he beat up in the Bully Beatdown show didn't even know the 'victim'

Chael Sonnen decided he'd like to get to the bottom of a story involving ONE Championship star Eddie Alvarez and the American TV show Bully Beatdown.

Bully Beatdown was a show that featured regular people that had been bullied by someone else. The premise was they would find the person who was the bully and offer them up to $10,000 to face a professional MMA fighter. Bullies can win the money if they win via KO or submission and if they don’t, their victims will instead receive the money.

On Chael Sonnen's latest episode of 'Beyond the Fight', 'The American Gangster' got a behind-the-scenes scoop from former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who appeared on an episode of the show as an MMA fighter.

Alvarez revealed that the 'bully' in question didn't even know the victim:

"So I beat my guy up. And afterwards I couldn't help myself, so I go up to him like 'Dude, you're like 32, why are you bullying people?' He goes 'Dude, I don't even know him.' I didn't feel bad because these are genuine guys that are offered to go against a pro fighter for an opportunity to win ten grand. The fact their ego allowed them to think they could do well enough to earn money, that made it okay enough for me."

Chael Sonnen convinced Eddie Alvarez was taken by Russian gangsters

In the same episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen also asked the 38-year-old if a rumor involving him and a group of Russian gangsters was true.

'The American Gangster' was convinced that 'The Silent Assassin' had been kidnapped by a group of Russians after Alvarez knocked one of them out to defend a woman being assaulted.

In Sonnen's words:

"One of these gangsters hit a woman... So Eddie knocks the gangster out... We're having a party on a ship. Eddie knocks out a gangster, all his gangster buddies. I know that happened. But the rumor is, we've got to ask him, the rumor is they took Eddie somewhere and had him dig a hole. Then told him if you ever do that again, you go in the hole."

The 45-year-old added:

"I don't know that. We all believe that to be true and I've never had the courage to ask him."

The former UFC champ laughed off the story immediately when asked by Sonnen, but 'The American Gangster' was hilariously convinced by the widening of Alvarez's eyes when he was asked the question.

