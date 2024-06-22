Eddie Hearn bewildered that Ryan Garcia’s $1.1M purse isn’t going to Devin Haney but to Golden Boy Promotions 

Devin Haney should have found himself $1.1M richer following Ryan Garcia's recent hearing with the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). 'KingRy' was suspended for one year and forced to forfeit his $1.1M fight purse to Golden Boy Promotions after failing two pre-fight drug tests for ostarine.

Eddie Hearn, a leading boxing promoter who worked with Haney during his clash with Garcia, recently shared his confusion about where the forfeited fight purse was sent.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman was adamant that the $1.1M should instead go to his former client due to the impact of Garcia's performance-enhancing drug (PED) usage on Haney's career going forward.

'The Dream' was defeated for the first time in his professional career by 'KingRy', at times receiving a brutal beatdown. After a recent ruling from NYSAC, the result was officially overturned to a no-contest.

Hearn was recently interviewed by Boxing News, where he said this:

"It's a no-contest, which is absolutely 100% the right decision... And $1.1 million to Golden Boy, which is just unbelievable. I've had about 20 fighters test positive, I've never had a dollar. Can we change it?! Devin should be getting that money. Devin took a pasting from a guy that had PEDs in his system. It could have been a life-changing pasting, and might be a career-changing pasting. If they're going to fine him, that money should be going to Devin Haney."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below (7:25):

Eddie Hearn responds to Devin Haney's criticism of Matchroom Boxing

Devin Haney appears to be frustrated with Matchroom Boxing's decision not to place a bid for the recently-held purse bid for Haney's WBC mandatory fight with Sandor Martin.

The only bid was placed by Top Rank, which is now planning to host the fight later this year.

Hearn has previously shared his disinterest in a clash between 'The Dream' and Martin. But after receiving criticism from his former client, the Matchroom Boxing chairman has now responded, saying this:

"The security from someone having a long-term deal with a promoter means that somebody has got your back 24/7... What you can't do, is be a free agent and pick and choose when it suits you what you do. 'Cause when you do that, guess what? I'll do the same... On a business level, I'm not doing my conkers on a fight like Haney-Sandor Martin... Why didn't Devin Haney Promotions bid if this was such a good opportunity... Listen, he's sulking."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below (10:45):