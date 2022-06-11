Conor McGregor almost was UFC at one stage - Eddie Hearn calls the Irishman a "promoter's dream", wishes to do business with him in future

Eddie Hearn would love to work with UFC star Conor McGregor down the line. The British promoter named McGregor as the only UFC fighter he'd like to do business with. Hearn referred to the Irishman as a "promoter's dream", claiming that McGregor would sell a fight on his own and wouldn't need a promoter to do so on his behalf.

Although Hearn admits that he isn't much clued into the sport of MMA, he believes McGregor is a world-class fighter and one of the most intriguing characters in the sport. He hailed McGregor as one of the most recognizable faces across the globe. Hearn also claimed that there was a time when the Irishman was bigger than the UFC, which is unprecedented in a sport where the brand is bigger than the talent.

During an interview with JOE's Alex Roberts, the 43-year-old said:

"Conor McGregor, I mean he's a promoter's dream. You wouldn't even have to do anything, you just announce the fight, let him do a press conference, you can go on holiday, you know. He's one of a kind. I don't know a huge amount about MMA, but he was very good, obviously, but what a character. He really comes from a sport and a business where the brand is bigger than the talent, but he was one of the first that made the talent bigger than the brand, so Conor McGregor. Sorry Dana and my friends there, but [McGregor] almost was UFC at one stage and continues to be globally you know one of the most recognizable faces of of sport."

Dana White names potential opponent for Conor McGregor's next fight

UFC President Dana White has a potential opponent in mind for Conor McGregor's imminent return to the octagon. The 33-year-old is expected to return to the cage later this year and White believes it makes sense for him to face Michael Chandler next.

Chandler recently picked up a big knockout win over Tony Ferguson and subsequently called out the former two-division champion. Chandler is currently ranked No.5 in the lightweight division. White thinks it makes sense for him to fight McGregor, who is ranked No.8.

White, however, failed to address the issue that the fight is likely to take place at welterweight as McGregor seems unwilling to cut down to 155 lbs going forward.

