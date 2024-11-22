Eddie Hearn confident Canelo Alvarez would fight Jake Paul; explains recent callouts from Artur Beterbiev and Daniel Dubois

Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez facing off in the ring is something that Eddie Hearn would get behind. The British boxing promoter recently shed light on Paul's place in the sport, as well as touching on the recent callouts of 'The Problem Child' by champions Daniel Dubois and Artur Beterbiev.

Paul defeated boxing icon Mike Tyson via decision on Nov. 15, after which he refrained from calling out Alvarez, stating that the Mexican "needed him" and that he knows the 27-year old is the true money fight in the sport.

Several days after the fight, IBF heavyweight champion Dubois and undisputed light heavyweight champion Beterbiev both took to offering the former Disney star a crack at their titles.

Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he discussed Paul potentially fighting either Alvarez, Beterviev or Dubois:

"In my opinion, Canelo would do it. Why wouldn't he do it? Unless the money is out of control, I'm not sure Jake fights him yet. But good luck to him... Those guys, Beterbiev [and Dubois], they're thinking, 'Just in case Jake gets carried away and wants a shot at the world title, I'll fight him.' That's a tribute to what jake has done, that the world heavyweight champion is offering him a fight."

Catch Eddie Hearn discussing Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul below (25:10):

Kamaru Usman breaks down Jake Paul's only reason to fight Canelo Alvarez

With Jake Paul having claimed that Canelo Alvarez is ducking him, before recently stating that the Mexican champion "needs" him in order to make a mega-money fight, Kamaru Usman has warned the American against pursuing the matchup.

That is unless 'The Problem Child' has no interest in fighting again after facing Alvarez, one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world right now.

Usman recently discussed a potential Alvarez vs. Paul fight during an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, saying:

"No, I don't think [Jake Paul wants to fight Canelo]. I don't think so, unless he's done with his career. Unless he doesn't care. Unless he wants to grab the cash, maybe 100 million, and walk away. Yes, then I agree. Jake Paul, more power to you, go ahead and do it. But if you really care about having a boxing career and continuing that career, why would you want to fight a guy like Canelo?"

Catch Kamaru Usman's comments on Alvarez vs. Paul below (20:20):

