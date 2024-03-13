Eddie Hearn laughs off Terence Crawford vs. Chris Eubank Jr. taking place, offers an alternative fight for ‘Bud’

Terence Crawford is yet to secure an official opponent for his next fight, having last appeared in the ring in July 2023 against Errol Spence Jr.

But in a surprising turn of events, British boxing star Chris Eubank Jr. took to Instagram last week to hint that he would be facing 'Bud' later this year. With Eubank Jr. having been embroiled in a difficult negotiation period to face Conor Benn, he has been searching for his next opponent.

The Brit's recent announcement surprised fans and pundits, with both men currently in very different positions in their careers. Crawford is arguably the biggest star in boxing right now, bar none, while 'NextGen' recently bounced back from his third career defeat.

Their proposed fight would take place at middleweight (160 pounds), a weight that 'Bud' has never competed at professionally.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Crawford vs. Eubank Jr. potentially happening. He said this:

"Unbelieveable. I just saw a pig come through the sky and through my office. Unbelievable! Next question."

He continued:

"The fight ain't happening. There's no money in the fight. It's a fight Eubank Jr. can't win. They've got the same trainer. What else do you want? Crawford against [Israil] Madrimov, if Terence wants to step up and have a little quick fight for a 154 pound title, that we're open to."

Watch Hearn discuss Terence Crawford vs. Chris Eubank Jr. below from 19:55:

Floyd Mayweather calls for Terence Crawford to face David Benavidez

With Canelo Alvarez now officially facing Jaime Munguia in his next bout, the official WBC mandatory challenger for Alvarez's world title, David Benavidez, has been left without an opponent.

But all-time great Floyd Mayweather has suggested that 'The Mexican Monster' takes on another global superstar in the shape of Terence Crawford, while Alvarez and Mungia do battle for undisputed glory,

Crawford himself has called out the reigning super middleweight champion, and boxing analyst Teddy Atlas believes that the size difference between 'Bud' and Alvarez would not surprise the welterweight.

Mayweather was recently interviewed on iFL TV, where he said this:

"[Terence Crawford is a ] super skillful fighter. Very talented fighter... If he wants to go to 168 [pounds] and he wants to fight Canelo, and Benavidez wants to fight Canelo. If they can't get Canelo, then they can fight each other. Benavidez and Crawford."

Watch Floyd Mayweather's interview below: