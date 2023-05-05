Edgar Tabares plans to use Mexican power against Rodtang

Edgar Tabares is about to channel his nation’s proud lineage of fighters when he challenges Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The WBC International champion knows that his match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video will be the biggest one of his career, but he believes he has what it takes to surprise Rodtang this Friday.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Tabares said he’ll go at Rodtang with every bit of energy he has to claim not just the belt but also a possible $50,000 bonus.

Edgar Tabares added that Rodtang has faced practically everyone there is to fight in ONE Championship, but ‘The Iron Man’ is yet to experience Mexican power:

“I don’t know. It would be awesome because one day the bonus. I don’t know. I know he’s faced a lot of hard punchers but he didn’t fight with a Mexican boxer.”

Though he is practicing the art of eight limbs, Tabares is still an astute student of the sweet science.

Mexico has produced some of the greatest boxers in history and Tabares, while being a Muay Thai artist, wants to draw from that mythical power in his fight against Rodtang.

He may have to draw out more than his fair share, though.

Rodtang is a true monster in the striking arts with 270 career wins and a perfect 13-0 record in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship.

The Thai megastar is also one of the longest-reigning current world champions in ONE Championship. Rodtang has held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title since 2019 when he beat Jonathan Haggerty, who’s now the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, via unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 10 will emanate from the sold-out 1stBank Center and will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch the entire interview below:

