Edson Barboza set to headline UFC's May 18 event in search of third consecutive victory, per reports

Edson Barboza has not entered the octagon since defeating Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night 230 last October. The No.11-ranked featherweight, who is on a two-fight win streak, is reportedly set to return to the octagon in May.

'Junior' is set to face Lerone Murphy in the main event of UFC Fight Night 242, according to Laerte Viana, who tweeted in Portugese:

"BREAKING [NEWS]! The UFC is closing Edson Barbosa x Lerone Murphy for the main event of UFC Vegas on May 18th. Both parties accepted the confrontation and the Brazilian's training camp has already started. Five rounds of good beatings. Did you like it?"

Check out Laerte Viana's announcement of Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy below:

Barboza will enter the bout with a professional mixed martial arts record of 24 wins and 11 losses. He has 14 knockout victories, one submission victory, and nine decision victories. The No.11-ranked featherweight has suffered five losses via knockout, two losses via submission, and five losses via decision. He is 18-11 since making his promotional debut in 2010.

Murphy has not competed since July 2023 after withdrawing from his UFC Fight Night 236 bout against Dan Ige. He has 13 wins, no losses, and one draw in his mixed martial arts career. The No.14-ranked featherweight has never won via submission. However, he has seven victories via knockout and six victories via decision. The undefeated fighter is 5-0-1 since making his UFC debut in 2019.

Who will fight on the undercard of Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy?

While Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy will headline UFC Fight Night 242, the co-main event has not been announced. There have, however, been several bouts announced, with the event less than two months away. No.9-ranked flyweight Tim Elliott and No.13-ranked flyweight Tatsuro Taira will clash.

Unranked bantamweight Adrian Yanez will welcome Vinicius Salvador, who will be moving up from flyweight, to the division. A lightweight bout between Tom Nolan and Victor Martinez will take place, while Themba Gorimbo will return against Ramiz Brahimaj. Warlley Alves and Abusupiyan Magomedov will clash in a middleweight bout.

No.9-ranked women's strawweight Luana Pinheiro will face No.12-ranked women's strawweight Angela Hill, while an unranked women's strawweight bout between Emily Ducote and Vanessa Demopoulos will also take place. Finally, Hailey Cowan and Tamires Vidal will clash in a women's bantamweight bout, which was originally set for UFC on ESPN 43 last March.