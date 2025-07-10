"Edson they got you"- Fans react to Edson Barboza Jr. falling for satirical news about Donald Trump banning takedowns in UFC fights

Edson Barboza Jr. has taken a humorous joke about Donald Trump quite seriously, believing that takedowns in the UFC are being prohibited by Trump. This caught the attention of MMA fans across the world. Many people found it hilarious that Barboza Jr. fell for the trick.

Barboza Jr. recently took to Instagram and reposted combat sports journalist Ben Davis’ lighthearted comment about Trump banning takedowns in UFC fights, which read:

''BREAKING: Donald Trump has just BANNED takedowns in the UFC. ''These great fighters, wonderful strikers, are robbed by wrestlers. It’s disgusting and unfair. Every time I’m at these PPVs I say to myself, ''Wow - that has to go, it must go''''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their amusing reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Edson they got you''

Another stated:

''IDK how people actually believe this. Dude's been involved with the UFC since the start''

Other fans wrote:

''Somebody has to remind him it's called MMA for a reason, he can watch boxing or kickboxing if he want striking only''

''Well, not a single American male champ, so of course the butthurt needs a rule change... Should've known grappling would be a bit too advanced for the guy who needs graphs in different colours to understand what's bad and what's not bad''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @edsonbarbozajr on Instagram]

In response to Barboza Jr.'s innocent nature, Davis acknowledged that he fooled the Brazilian in his X post, writing:

''I have accidentally tricked Edson Barboza''

Barboza Jr. is 2-3 in his last five octagon outings, the most recent being a unanimous decision loss to undefeated featherweight contender Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 92. 'Junior' was set to face Steve Garcia at UFC Seattle earlier this year; however, an injury forced him out of the card. He will now make his comeback against Drakkar Klose in a lightweight bout at UFC 319 on Aug. 16.

When Edson Barboza Jr. was humbled by Khabib Nurmagomedov

Edson Barboza Jr., who is known for his flashy knockouts, was on a three-fight win streak when he faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in the co-main event of UFC 219 in 2017.

Nurmagomedov neutralized Barboza Jr.'s strikes and displayed his wrestling prowess, inflicting significant damage on his opponent. The Dagestani put on an impressive performance and emerged victorious via unanimous decision. After three rounds of action, the judges scored the contest (30-25 x2, 30-24) in favor of the former lightweight champion.

